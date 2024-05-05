IPL 2024: ‘It’s wrong according to my policy’, R Ashwin Questions Sunil Narine’s Bowling Action

Hyderabad: Ravichandran Ashwin took a dig at Sunil Narine’s way of playing on his YouTube channel while answering a query. Sunil Narine has been brilliant this season for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and has played a crucial part in the team doing so well this season. They have won seven games out of the 10 matches they played and have lost just three. Narine is the team’s second-highest run-scorer with 380 runs from 10 matches with a brilliant strike rate of 179.24. Also, the batters have found him hard to deal with and the Caribbean spinner has taken 13 wickets from 10 matches with an economy of 6.72 and is in fifth place in the race for Purple Cap.

Jasprit Bumrah has been another standout performer with the ball taking 17 wickets from 11 matches and is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far.

Ravichandran Ashwin praised Bumrah while addressing a query on his YouTube channel,l but refrained from saying anything about Sunil Narine’s bowling action.

"Bumrah has a really good unique point. He has got a distinct advantage compared to other pacers due to his release point. I won’t talk about Sunil Narine. It’s wrong according to my policy. Narine was also getting hit 2-3 seasons ago. This season he’s been outstanding. But, let’s not get into that topic," he said.

KKR are looking to place well in the race to playoffs and they will hope that their mystery spinner will keep on delivering for them with effective spells and help them finish amongst the top four teams by the end of the league stage.