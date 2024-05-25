ETV Bharat / state

Speeding Car Kills Senior Citizen inside Mumbai's Sion Hospital: Police

A senior citizen died at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Mumbai after allegedly being hit by a speeding car. Authorities have confirmed that the woman's death resulted from the collision, and investigations are ongoing.

Mumbai: A senior citizen died on the spot after she was allegedly knocked down by a speeding car inside a civic hospital in central Mumbai, a police official said on Saturday. The accident occurred on the premises of Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, also known as Sion hospital, on Friday night, he said.

According to the official from Sion police station, the identity of the victim, a woman, is yet to be established. Primary information suggests the woman was hit by a car but we are waiting for the hospital's version before registering a case, he said.

The official said police have collected details which establish that the woman died due to a car accident on the hospital premises. Further investigations are underway, he added.

