IPL 2024 | Sunil Narine Becomes First KKR Player with 500 T20 Appearances

Bengaluru: Sunil Narine etched his name in the history books on Friday as the Caribbean cricketer became the first player from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to appear in 500 T20 matches.

KKR were up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) game. Narine has played in various T20 leagues around the world including some major ones like IPL, Big Bash League (BBL), The Hundred and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Before the commencement of the fixture, Narine has played 172 matches for KKR scoring at a strike rate of 158.46. Also, he picked up 182 wickets with an impressive economy below seven. However, KKR is not the only team where he has excelled with the ball in the shortest format.

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is another tournament where Narine has played over 50 games. While playing for Trinbago Knight Riders, the spinner has appeared in 79 matches taking 80 scalps with an economy below 6.

He has played 29 matches for Surrey Lions and picked 34 wickets in the T20 Blast. He also boasts an impressive strike rate of 161.45 for the English club side. Apart from these teams, Narine has also played for Guyana Amazon Warriors, Melbourne Renegades, Oval Invincibles, and Dhaka Dynamites in various leagues across the globe and has been bamboozling batters with his mystery spin over the years.

In the ongoing season, Narine was given the opening slot by the team management but he didn’t fire in the team’s first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Kolkata. He was economical in the match against SRH conceding only 19 runs from his spell and also scalped one wicket.