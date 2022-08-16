New Delhi: Knight Riders on Tuesday announced the first 14 players of their Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) squad for UAE's International League T20 (ILT20). According to information received here, making the announcement, Venky Mysore, CEO said: "Firstly it's great to see that our global footprint continues to grow in line with our vision & strategy. KKR in IPL, TKR in CPL and now ADKR in the ILT20."

Read: Why FIFA suspended AIFF, its implications, and more

"It's also terrific that we have our mainstays - Sunil Narine and Andre Russell as part of ADKR. We are really delighted that Jonny Bairstow joins the Knight Riders family and will no doubt play a huge part in ADKR's journey in ILT20. We are also delighted that Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Ali Khan, Colin Ingram and Seekuge Prasanna, who have been part of Trinbago Knight Riders before, are also a part of ADKR."

"A big welcome to Paul Stirling, Charith Asalanka, Kennar Lewis, Lahiru Kumara, Raymon Reifer and Brandon Glover to the Knight Riders family. The ILT20 promises to be an exciting tournament and we are looking forward to very competitive games and a lot of entertainment".

Read: Shahbaz Ahmed gets maiden India call up, replaces injured Washington Sundar in Zimbabwe series

ADKR Squad for 2023 ILT20:

Sunil Narine (Trinidad & Tobago/West Indies), Andre Russell (Jamaica/West Indies), Jonny Bairstow (England), Paul Stirling (Ireland), Lahiru Kumara (Sri Lanka), Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka), Colin Ingram (South Africa), Akeal Hosein (Trinidad & Tobago/West Indies), Seekkuge Prasanna (Sri Lanka), Ravi Rampaul (Trinidad & Tobago/West Indies), Raymon Reifer (Barbados/West Indies), Kennar Lewis (Jamaica/West Indies), Ali Khan (United States of America), Brandon Glover (The Netherlands).