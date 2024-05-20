National Anti-Terrorism Day - Generating Awareness About Dangers of Terrorism

Hyderabad: The National Anti-Terrorism Day is observed every year on May 21, the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He was assassinated on 21 May 1991. The day highlights the significance of eradicating terrorism and promoting peace and harmony.

Anti-Terrorism Day History:

In India, May 21 is observed as National Anti-Terrorism Day as it is on this day that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991 in a brutal act of terror that shook the world. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber belonging to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) at Sriperumbudur, 50 km from Chennai, at 10.20 PM at an election rally. The suicide bomber had triggered a belt bomb that killed Rajiv Gandhi and 16 others.

According to the judgment of the Supreme Court of India, the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi has not been considered a terrorist act under the TADA Act as the pieces of evidence and the assassinator's plan suggested that they did not desire the death of any Indian citizens other than Rajiv Gandhi.

Where are Rajiv Assassination Case Convicts Now

On April 3, 2024, Murugan, Robert Payas, and Jayakumar - who had been convicted for their role in the assassination left for Colombo. They were among the six freed in November 2022 by the Apex Court. The court said its orders were based on the fact that the convicts showed "satisfactory behaviour" while in jail and on the recommendation from the Tamil Nadu government to release them.

Murugan is married to Nalini, an Indian and co-convict in the Rajiv case, who was also released in 2022. Santhan, another Sri Lankan national and released convict, died in a Chennai hospital, battling a liver condition. Perarivalan aka Arivu, an Indian, is the first of the six to be released in May 2022.

A war against terrorism

Terrorism is not just a word, this is a threat to humanity and world peace. India has been tackling the menace of terrorism ever since its independence. The history of terrorism in India can be traced to the Khalistan movement in Punjab in the 1980s. After the independence of India, the demand for a separate state by Sikhs led to the formation of Punjab. It is further aggravated when terrorists demanded for separate 'Khalistan'. The Khalistan issue resulted in Operation Blue Star in Amritsar, followed by the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, a series of political murders, and the killing of thousands of Sikhs and other people in riots.

After Punjab, terrorism started in the late eighties in the Kashmir region by anti-India separatist elements supported by Pakistan. The terror groups operated mainly from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The terrorism in Kashmir was created by groups like LeT, JeM, Hizbul Mujahideen etc. LeT is involved in the Indian Parliament attack of 2001 and 2008 Mumbai attacks. Terrorism has no religion. It has become an international problem. Now almost all the countries are trying to tackle the menace of terrorism.

Major Terrorist Attack in India:

Pulwama Attack 2019

Uri Attack 2016

26/11 Mumbai Attack 2008

Jaipur Blasts in 2008 2008

Mumbai Train Bombings Attack 2006

Delhi Bomb blasts 2005

2001-Parliament Attack 2001

Bombay (now Mumbai) blasts 1993

Global Terrorism Index Rankings in 2024

India continues to improve its global terrorism index rankings, yet South Asia remains the region most impacted by terrorism in the world. According to the Global Terrorism Index 2024 (GTI), the number of deaths from terrorism in India declined. The country reported a decrease of 18 deaths from terrorism in 2022-2023, following a decrease of 45 deaths in 2021-2022, and 49 in 2020-2021. India IS placed 14th on this year’s GTI, improving their rank by one place compared to the previous year. This new ranking comes as the country recorded a change in score decrease to place India within the range of a medium impact of terrorism.

Active Terrorist Groups in India

The Ministry of Home Affairs of India has banned several organisations that have been proscribed as terrorist organisations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The banned groups are - Indian Mujahideen, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba, Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Jamiat-ul-Mujahideen (JUM)

To Counter Terrorism there are federal Anti-Terror Agency in India these Are:

1) Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS)

2) Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU)

3) National Investigation Agency (NIA)

4) National Intelligence Grid (NatGrid)

5) Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

6) Intelligence bureau

7) National Security Guards (NSG)

Anti-Terrorism Laws In India

Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967: An Act to provide for the more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations and for dealing with terrorist activities, and for matters connected therewith.

POTA Bill

Under the provisions of POTA, terrorism is defined as act done with intent to threaten unity, integrity and sovereignty or strike terror. It carries death or a maximum term of life imprisonment and a fine not less than five years

Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, 1987 (TADA)

The Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, 1987, was at one time the main law used in cases of terrorism and organised crime, but due to rampant misuse, it was allowed to lapse in 1995. The Act defined a 'terrorist act' and 'disruptive activities', put restrictions on the grant of bail, and gave enhanced power to detain suspects and attach properties. Separate courts were set up to hear cases filed under TADA.

New IPC for Terrorism

Terrorism becomes a punishable offence under Section 113(1). Death penalty or life imprisonment without parole for terrorist acts. New offences include the destruction of public facilities or private property. Coverage of acts causing 'widespread loss by reason of damage or destruction of critical infrastructure.

The Anti-Terrorism Day is observed to generate awareness in the country among all sections of people, about the danger of terrorism and violence and its effect on the people, society and the country as a whole.

The objective behind the observance of Anti-Terrorism Day is to wean away the people from terrorism and violence. On the occasion, debates, discussions, symposia, seminars, lectures, etc. are held in schools, colleges and universities on the dangers of terrorism and violence.