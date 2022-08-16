New Delhi: Shahbaz Ahmed was opted as a replacement of an injured Washington Sundar on Tuesday for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting August 18. Sundar, who suffered a shoulder injury during a County game in England has been ruled out of the tournament and the All-India Senior Selection Committee named Ahmed for maiden India call-up for the series.

It has been a rough last 12 months for the talented spin bowling all rounder from Tamil Nadu, who has missed one series after another due to various types of injuries as well as Covid 19 related issue. India will play the first ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on August 18, 2022.

The 27-year-old Shahbaz has been rewarded for his stellar performance in the 2022 IPL season, where he turned out for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Bengal left-arm spinner collected 219 runs and four wickets in 16 matches, leaving a mark. The Southpaw has a batting average of 41.64 and a bowling average of 19.47 from 18 first class games.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shahbaz Ahmed.