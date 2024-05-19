See You at the Top: Rishab Shetty Cheers for RCB at His 'First Match at Stadium' with Chris Gayle

Hyderabad: Kannada star Rishabh Shetty was spotted at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium along with former RCB batter Chris Gayle, among other celebs. The two were seen in the stands cheering for their favourite team in the IPL- Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Taking to Instagram, Shetty shared a couple of pictures with the cricket maestro.

Sharing pictures with Chris Gayle, the Kantara star wrote: "It's history!! My first match at stadium!! See you at the top! RCB❤️" In the first picture, Rishab can be seen smiling at the camera with his cricketer friend Chris, while in the second one, the sandalwood star can be seen waving the RCB flag with Chris showing a thumbs up. For the match, the former RCB player opted for jersey, whereas Rishab donned his signature style black shirt and his hair tied in a ponytail.

Rishab Shetty cheers for RCB (Instagram)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the WPL-winning RCB team were also present at the stadium. The intense match was played between Royal Challenger Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. During the rain break, Virat Kohli bonded with his old RCB teammate Chris Gayle.

Chris Gayle flaunts jersey number 333 as he cheers for RCB (Instagram)

Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle reunited during a rain break at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during RCB's match against CSK on Saturday, May 18. Gayle provided fantastic company to Kohli during the brief downpour in the critical IPL 2024 game. Despite the high-intensity game on which both teams' playoff chances were riding, the two had a lighthearted talk and shared a chuckle.

Gayle was joined by Rishab Shetty, the director of the famous Kannada film Kantara, as they cheered on RCB from the stands. Gayle had shared an Instagram story before of the match, displaying his RCB jersey with the number 333 engraved on it. Despite representing clubs like KKR and PBKS in the IPL, Gayle has proven that his heart belongs to RCB.

On the professional front, Rishab is busy working on the prequel Kantara: Chapter 1. Rishab played both Shiva and his father, a Daiva Kola performer, in the film Kantara, which he also directed and performed in. The film depicts the coming-of-age story of a man who is possessed by Guliga Deva and Panjuluri Deva. The film concludes with Shiva disappearing into the jungle to meet his father's ghost, which had vanished in the same manner.