AAP MP Raghav Chadha Returns to India, Meets Kejriwal Amit Swati Maliwal Row

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday arrived at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, amid controversy over the alleged assault of Swati Maliwal.

Chadha had undergone an eye surgery in the UK and was away for a long duration. Questions were also raised over his absence, but the party had said that he will be back once he recovers. Last month, a Delhi minister had said that the MP had developed a serious eye ailment which could have led to blindness.

Chadha has come back amid a major controversy surrounding his party over his party and Rajya Sabha counterpart Swati Maliwal who has alleged that she was physically assaulted by Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar at the CM's residence on May 13.

Amid high political drama surrounding the allegations, Bibhav was arrested on Saturday, around the same time a court in the national capital was hearing his anticipatory bail plea, which eventually became "infructuous", given his arrest. Bibhav was sent to five days in police custody.

On Saturday, Kejriwal in a video statement, said that he and other AAP leaders would go to the BJP headquarters on Sunday (May 19) "so that the prime minister can send anyone he wishes to jail".

"The BJP is saying they will send AAP MP Raghav Chadha , and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to jail too," he claimed hours after his aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested. Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, however, asserted that his party could not be crushed by sending its leaders to jail.