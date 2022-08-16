Hyderabad: FIFA sent shockwaves to Indian football lovers, fans and aficionados. In what was a unanimous decision, the world governing body suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect. In the article, ETV Bharat explains to you the fallout, the implications of the decision, and the way forward now.

What was the reason given for suspension by FIFA?

"Undue influence from third parties," is what was cited by the FIFA council in a media release as the reason for the suspension. "The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes.

"The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF's daily affairs," the statement read.

What would be its implications?

1) There will be quite a few consequences as a result of this decision. FIFA or AFC would not recognize domestic matches or tournaments while the suspension is underway.

2) Indian football teams will not be able to play international matches until the ban is removed.

3) India has also been stripped of hosting U-17 Women's World Cup, scheduled for October.

4) Indian team shan't be able to participate in AFC Cup, AFC Champions League and AFC Women Club Championship.

How did the Indian football arrive at this situation?

A ban on India was on the cards after the Supreme Court removed Praful Patel as AIFF president on May 18 for not holding elections due in December 2020. Praful had completed his tenure as AIFF president in December 2020 which included three terms and 12 years. According to the Sports Code, this is the maximum span a sports federation chief can hold. However, the elections could not be held due to pending cases in the Supreme Court regarding the constitution.

Following this, the court appointed a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA), headed by former apex court judge AR Dave, to manage the affairs of the national federation. The CoA, which has former Chief Commissioner of India SY Quraishi and ex India captain Bhaskar Ganguly as other members, also had to frame its constitution in line with the National Sports Code and model guidelines.

So why FIFA has suspended AIFF after Patel was relieved of his duties?

FIFA has never allowed "third party" interference in the affairs of its member units whether by the court or the government. It has set up normalization committees in various countries in cases similar to India.

Has FIFA ever banned AIFF since its inception?

This is the first time the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been banned by FIFA in its 85-year history.

How the suspension can be lifted?

The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed. The AIFF administration needs to regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs.

What now?

Following the ban, the fate of the AIFF elections, to be held on August 28 on the orders of the Supreme is not yet known. The poll process began on August 13 as the top court approved the time-line prepared by the Committee of Administrators (CoA). The CoA has already appointed a returning officers and has published the electoral college for the elections, including 36 eminent players in the list. The filing of nominations is to start from Wednesday till Friday.

India's football fraternity is hoping that a last-minute solution will salvage the FIFA under-17 women's world cup when the Supreme Court hears the matter on Wednesday. The sports ministry had filed an application in the Supreme Court, seeking a modification to its August 5 order that allowed 36 eminent players to vote in the AIFF elections on the grounds that the world body was not in favour of 'individual membership' in the AIFF.

According to sources, FIFA re-iterated its stand to the sports ministry on Monday and issued the statement to ban India after that (around 10pm Swiss local time; wee hours on Tuesday in India). The Supreme Court on August 3 directed the executive committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to expeditiously hold elections as per the schedule proposed by the CoA.