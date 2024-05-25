Pakistani Actor Laughs off Relationship Rumours with Badshah, Says 'Problem Is...'

Hyderabad: Pakistani actor Hania Aamir addressed the ongoing rumours surrounding her relationship with Indian rapper Badshah. The two have been friends for some time, often commenting on each other's social media posts and even meeting up in Dubai.

In a recent interview with a radio station, Hania was asked about her current favourite song, to which she revealed that it was God Damn by Badshah, Hiten, and Karan Aujla. The Pakistani actor described the song as "good."

The interviewer playfully suggested that her admiration for the song might be due to her close friendship with Badshah, with whom she's been spotted partying in Dubai. Hania burst out laughing at the statement, insisting that her liking for the song was genuine and not because of their personal connection. She jokingly added that if she were married, she might be spared from such rumours.

Hania also opened up about how she and Badshah initially connected. She said that it all started with a comment on one of her Instagram Reels, which led to a direct message and eventually, a blossoming friendship. She praised Badshah as a 'nice, simple human being apart from his Badshah persona'. The actor also mentioned that he is genuine and caring, often checking in on her when she's feeling low or not posting as frequently.

Their friendship can be witnessed on Hania's Instagram, where she shared videos and photos of Badshah's visit to Dubai last month. In one clip, the duo pretended to be at a concert, laughing together in a garden.