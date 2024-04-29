Mahadev Betting App Case: Tamannaah Requests Time to Appear before Maharashtra Cyber Department

Hyderabad: As the legal drama surrounding the Mahadev Betting App controversy continues to unfold, Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia has requested time to appear before the Maharashtra Cyber Department due to her current absence from Mumbai. The case revolves around the alleged unauthorised live streaming of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on the Fairplay app, a subsidiary of Mahadev's online gaming platform.

Rapper Badshah was previously grilled by authorities in connection with the same case, while actor Sanjay Dutt has also been summoned and has sought a delay in his appearance. Meanwhile, actor Sahil Khan was taken into custody on Sunday and remanded to two-day police custody by a Mumbai court, starting April 29. Khan was apprehended by the Mumbai Crime Branch's Special Investigative Team (SIT) in Chhattisgarh and was subsequently produced before the Shindewadi-Dadar court.

Khan's lawyer, Mujahid Ansari, has maintained his client's innocence, claiming that he was "framed" and "accused of promoting the app". As part of the ongoing investigation, Mumbai Police has seized Khan's passport. The actor is accused of running a betting site and promoting illegal betting activities.

The Mahadev Betting App case involves 38 people including Khan, with an estimated scam value of Rs 15,000 crore. Notable individuals implicated in the case include Mustakim, brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, and chief accused Ravi Uppal, who was detained in Dubai last year. Sahil Khan, known for his roles in movies like Style and Excuse Me, has shifted his focus to the fitness industry in recent years. The case was initially handled by local police before being transferred to the Crime Branch's cyber cell, which led to the formation of the SIT.

