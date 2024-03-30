Aranmanai 4 trailer: Sundar C, Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna promise to take you on a thrill ride

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated trailer of Aranmanai 4, helmed by Sundar C who also plays a significant role in the movie, along with top-notch actors such as Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh, and Kovai Sarala, was unveiled on Saturday, March 30. This latest instalment introduces a novel spectral entity named Baak.

The trailer kicks off by showcasing a cheerful family of four, whose joyful moments are abruptly cut short by a tragic demise. Allegations surface that the husband ventured into the woods following a disagreement with his wife, portrayed by Tamannaah, leading to his demise, while she resorted to taking her own life. However, Sundar's character adamantly rejects the notion that his sister would die by suicide.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

As a lawyer, he takes a firm stance against the police, yet hints within the trailer suggest that he might confront challenges far beyond the confines of the legal framework. Various characters in the film, including Raashii, who resides in a haunted mansion, engage in conversations about the supernatural entity Baak. Some even deliberate on methods to control the ghost's powers, with the emergence of an evil sorcerer further complicating matters.

The movie has a captivating narrative penned and directed by Sundar, with music composed by HipHop Tamizha. The cinematography, expertly handled by E Krishnamurthy, captures the essence of the film, with seamless editing by Fenny Oliver, exceptional art direction by Gururaj, and choreography by Brindha Master. Bankrolled by Sundar's spouse, Khushbu, a well-known actor and politician, the film is slated for a theatrical release on April 11.