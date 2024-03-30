Aranmanai 4 trailer: Sundar C, Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna promise to take you on a thrill ride

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Aranmanai 4 trailer: Sundar C, Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna promise to take you on a thrill ride

The makers of the upcoming film Aranmanai 4 unveiled the trailer on Saturday, March 30. The horror-comedy stars the film's director Sundar C along with actors including Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, and Yogi Babu, among others.

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated trailer of Aranmanai 4, helmed by Sundar C who also plays a significant role in the movie, along with top-notch actors such as Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh, and Kovai Sarala, was unveiled on Saturday, March 30. This latest instalment introduces a novel spectral entity named Baak.

The trailer kicks off by showcasing a cheerful family of four, whose joyful moments are abruptly cut short by a tragic demise. Allegations surface that the husband ventured into the woods following a disagreement with his wife, portrayed by Tamannaah, leading to his demise, while she resorted to taking her own life. However, Sundar's character adamantly rejects the notion that his sister would die by suicide.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

As a lawyer, he takes a firm stance against the police, yet hints within the trailer suggest that he might confront challenges far beyond the confines of the legal framework. Various characters in the film, including Raashii, who resides in a haunted mansion, engage in conversations about the supernatural entity Baak. Some even deliberate on methods to control the ghost's powers, with the emergence of an evil sorcerer further complicating matters.

The movie has a captivating narrative penned and directed by Sundar, with music composed by HipHop Tamizha. The cinematography, expertly handled by E Krishnamurthy, captures the essence of the film, with seamless editing by Fenny Oliver, exceptional art direction by Gururaj, and choreography by Brindha Master. Bankrolled by Sundar's spouse, Khushbu, a well-known actor and politician, the film is slated for a theatrical release on April 11.

READ MORE

  1. Vedaa Teaser Out: John Abraham, Sharvari and Tamannaah Fight It out against All Odds - Watch
  2. John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's Actioner Vedaa Gets Release Date
  3. WATCH: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma papped hand in hand as they return post New Year vacay

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.