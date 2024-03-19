Vedaa Teaser Out: John Abraham, Sharvari and Tamannaah Fight It out against All Odds - Watch

Hyderabad: Makers of the upcoming action thriller film Vedaa starring John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Abhishek Banerjee unveiled the film's teaser on Tuesday. Vedaa is set to hit the theatres on July 12 this year.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Taking to Instagram, John shared the teaser of the film which he captioned, "Jhagadna nahi aata mujhe, sirf jung ladni aati hai! (I don't know how to fight, I only know how to wage war!) #VedaaTeaserOutNow. Releasing in cinemas on 12th July."

Following the triumph of Pathan, John Abraham returns to the big screen, sharing space with Sharvari for the first time. The Nikkhil Advani directorial also stars Tamannah Bhatia in a prominent role. The film marks Nikkhil and John's second collaboration. It is their second picture together, following Batla House, which was released in 2019.

In this adrenaline-fueled thriller, John plays the steadfast protagonist, while Abhishek Banerjee portrays the antagonist. The teaser showcases their fight, setting the stage for a high-stake battle that is bound to keep viewers glued to their seats.

Abhishek's portrayal as a politician adds an intriguing element to the story, implying intricate power dynamics and tense plot twists. With both actors providing standout performances, excitement for Vedaa is at an all time high, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its release.

Talking about the film, Nikkhil in a statement said, "Vedaa is more than just a film. It is inspired by real-life incidents, reflects our society, and pushes the boundaries of reality." Vedaa is written by Aseem Arora and produced by Zed Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment. It offers a unique combination of action, suspense, and emotion.