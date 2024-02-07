John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's Actioner Vedaa Gets Release Date

Hyderabad: John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh are gearing up to set the screen on fire with an action-packed film titled Vedaa, directed by Nikkhil Advani. The movie is slated to hit the screens on July 12, makers announced on Wednesday.

Billed as an high-energy action-drama, Vedaa reunites Abraham and Advani after their previous collaborations on Salaam-e-Ishq and Batla House. Crafted from a script by Aseem Arora, Vedaa is a joint venture of Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment. In a statement, Advani described the film as more than just entertainment and revealed that Vedaa has its roots in real events and societal reflection.

With a promise to captivate audiences through its compelling narrative and standout performances, the movie's official poster was shared by Abraham on Instagram, announcing its release date. The caption on John's Instagram post reads, "She needed a savior. She got a weapon." This hints at Sharvari's character needed someone to save her and John playing a mentor to her in the movie.

Featuring exciting action sequences, Vedaa marks the first collaboration between John and Tamannaah Bhatia. Expressing admiration for Advani's storytelling skills and excitement about working with John for the first time, Tamannaah had once said, "I've always admired the way Nikkhil tells his stories. He has a knack and this ability of his is extremely endearing. John and I also get to work together for the first time ever. It definitely will be exciting to see what my character will bring in!"

Alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, who joined the cast in July 2023, the film will also feature Abhishek Banerjee in a pivotal role.