Loading...

John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's Actioner Vedaa Gets Release Date

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 14 hours ago

John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh, Vedaa release date

John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh starrer upcoming actioner Vedaa is all set hit the big screens on July 12. The film helmed by Nikkhil Advani will also feature Tamannaah Bhatia and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles.

Hyderabad: John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh are gearing up to set the screen on fire with an action-packed film titled Vedaa, directed by Nikkhil Advani. The movie is slated to hit the screens on July 12, makers announced on Wednesday.

Billed as an high-energy action-drama, Vedaa reunites Abraham and Advani after their previous collaborations on Salaam-e-Ishq and Batla House. Crafted from a script by Aseem Arora, Vedaa is a joint venture of Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment. In a statement, Advani described the film as more than just entertainment and revealed that Vedaa has its roots in real events and societal reflection.

With a promise to captivate audiences through its compelling narrative and standout performances, the movie's official poster was shared by Abraham on Instagram, announcing its release date. The caption on John's Instagram post reads, "She needed a savior. She got a weapon." This hints at Sharvari's character needed someone to save her and John playing a mentor to her in the movie.

Featuring exciting action sequences, Vedaa marks the first collaboration between John and Tamannaah Bhatia. Expressing admiration for Advani's storytelling skills and excitement about working with John for the first time, Tamannaah had once said, "I've always admired the way Nikkhil tells his stories. He has a knack and this ability of his is extremely endearing. John and I also get to work together for the first time ever. It definitely will be exciting to see what my character will bring in!"

Alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, who joined the cast in July 2023, the film will also feature Abhishek Banerjee in a pivotal role.

Read More

  1. Actor John Abraham visits Dog Home Foundation amid 'Veda' movie shooting
  2. Manushi Chillar to work alongside John Abraham in 'Tehran'
  3. John Abraham on Emraan Hashmi: Have always been a fan

TAGGED:

John AbrahamSharvari WaghVedaa movie

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.