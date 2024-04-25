Tamannaah Bhatia Summoned by Maharashtra Cyber Wing in Illegal IPL Streaming Case

Hyderabad: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has been summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Wing for questioning in connection with the unlawful streaming of IPL 2023 on Fairplay App, a sister app of Mahadev betting app, according to a news agency. Bhatia has been summoned to appear before the Cyber Cell for questioning on April 29. According to reports, the police are attempting to clarify Tamannaah's role in the case after her name arose in relation with the app.

It is also reported that Sanjay Dutt's name has surfaced in connection with the case. He was summoned to appear for interrogation earlier this week. However, due to his schedule, he was unable to arrive and requested a new date. "He had, instead, sought a date and time for recording his statement and said that he was not in India on the date," a statement read. Talking about Bhatia, the statement added: "She has been asked to appear before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on April 29th."

In 2023, a broadcaster filed a lawsuit alleging that some IPL matches were illegally streamed on the app. The inquiry into the unauthorised streaming case began in September 2023, when the network filed a complaint saying that the software infringed on their Intellectual Property Rights. Despite the network securing exclusive rights to stream the matches, the app was purportedly streaming them "illegally," resulting in alleged losses of more than Rs 100 crore.

Following the FIR, numerous well-known figures from the entertainment business, including Badshah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Sanjay Dutt, have been summoned for questioning. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has previously taken testimonies from singer Badshah and the managers of stars Sanjay Dutt and Jacqueline Fernandez in the case. The inquiry took a dramatic turn in December 2023, when an employee of the Fair Play app was detained in connection with the matter.