Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu Dazzle in Diljit Dosanjh's Song Naina from The Crew - Watch

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film The Crew can easily be vouched as the most commercial family entertainer of the year. After its quirky teaser, the makers offered a sneak peek of the upcoming song Naina, adding to the excitement. The song represents the collaboration of the powerful musical combination Diljit and Badshah, who have come together for the chartbuster song.

Makers of the upcoming movie The Crew starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh on Tuesday unveiled the film's first track titled Naina. Diljit has collaborated with fellow rapper-singer Badshah for the song.

Sharing the song on his Instagram handle, Diljit wrote: "Get ready to turn up the heat and groove to the most sizzling track of the year! #NainaSong, out now #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29" The song showcases Diljit Dosanjh, along with beauties Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, and Badshah. Diljit's inherent charisma, exceptional talent, and swagger vibes with his unstoppable energy are sure to get people grooving. Kareena looks amazing in the song, sporting a breathtaking green gown with a daring split.

The song video is nothing short of a visual extravaganza, featuring the three leading ladies, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti, in their most gorgeous avatars to date, providing viewers with a glimpse into the glossy world of the brilliant trio's lives as air hostesses. The three actors can be seen dancing to the beats as Diljit and Badhshah croon the lyrics. Most of the shots feature air hostesses, aeroplanes, and airports.

Kapil Sharma is also set to appear in a cameo role in The Crew. The film tells the story of three women and is billed as a comedy set against the backdrop of a struggling aviation business. However, their fates lead to some unexpected situations, and they become entangled in a web of lies.

The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Ektaa and Rhea Kapoor. The film will hit theatres on March 29, 2024. It was originally scheduled to be released on March 22, but the filmmakers decided to push the release date.

