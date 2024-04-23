'That door is closed’: Narine Rules Himself Out From Possibility Of T20 World Cup Return

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

Sunil Narine has ruled himself out of T20 World Cup Return.

35-year-old West Indian all-rounder Sunil Narine has ruled out the possibility of returning to the national side for the T20 World Cup amidst talks of him making a T20I return. Narine retired from international cricket in November last year.

Hyderabad: Former West Indies bowling all-rounder Sunil Narine who is having a brilliant IPL season in the ongoing edition won't be reversing his decision to retire from international cricket for the T20 World Cup insisting that the door is now closed.

The 35-year-old last featured in an international game in August 2019 and bid farewell to the international cricket in November to focus on the franchise cricket. However, Narine has been in sensational form in the IPL 2024 scoring 286 runs from seven innings with a strike rate of 176.54. Also, he has taken nine wickets in the competition so far.

Attempts were being made to convince Narine to come out of retirement owing to his form but the all-rounder has denied such a possibility by taking to social media.

"I'm truly flattered and humbled that my performances recently have moved many people to publicly express their wish for me to come out of retirement and play in the upcoming T20 World Cup," Narine wrote in an Instagram post.

"I have made peace with that decision and whilst I never wish to disappoint, that door is now closed and I will be supporting the guys who take the field in June for West Indies," he added.

West Indies captain Rovman Powell recently revealed that he has been attempting to convince Narine to reverse his retirement decision.

"For the last 12 months, I’ve been whispering in his ears, he’s blocked out everyone. Asked (Kieron) Pollard, (Dwayne) Bravo, (Nicholas) Pooran, hopefully before they select the team, they can crack his code,” Powell had said last week.

