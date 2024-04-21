IPL 2024: Sunil Narine Becomes Bowler To Take Most Wickets For Single Franchise

Kolkata: Sunil Narine inked his name in the history books on Sunday by picking a couple of wickets against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens. With a couple of scalps, the mystery spinner became the bowler to take the most wickets for a single franchise. He surpassed former Mumbai Indians’ pacer Lasith Malinga who had 170 wickets against Mumbai Indians.

In a thrilling encounter, KKR emerged triumphant by one run but Sunil Narine made it more special by scripting the record to his name. Narine has taken 172 wickets for KKR with the dismissal of Mahipal Lomror. He surpassed Lasith Malinga who has 170 wickets to his name for Mumbai Indians. Ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah is in third place in the list with 158 wickets to his name for MI. Pacer Bhuuvneshwar Kumar and Dwayne Bravo make the top five taking 150 and 140 wickets respectively for a single franchise.

The feat was achieved in the 13th over when he got rid of Mahipal Lomror, The spinner bowled a full-length delivery on the middle stump and the ball spun away from the batter. Lomror tried to flick the ball but a leading edge landed straight into the hands of the bowler. The spinner was tied with Lasith Malinga before the start of the game but his 13th over helped him overtake the Sri Lankan legend.

On the third ball of the over, Cameron Green threw away his wicket and the spinner followed it with Lomror’s wicket to get to the remarkable landmark.