IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes third youngest Indian to score double century in Test cricket

Vishakhapatnam: Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased a stellar performance in the second Test for the Indian team by scoring a double hundred which paved the way for India's decent total.

With his innings, the Indian opener broke a few records, He became the third youngest Indian to score a double hundred in Test cricket after Vinod Kambli and Sunil Gavaskar. Kambli features twice in the list scoring double centuries at 21 years, 32 days and 21 years, 54 days respectively. Jaiswal achieved the feat at the age of 22 years and 37 days. Also, he became the only batter to score a double ton in the Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, Irani Cup and Test cricket.

Also, in the list of Indian batter to take fewest innings to score a double century, Jaiswal now ranks sixth in the list topped by Karun Nair who took just three innings. The 22-year old was trying to up the tempo with tail-enders playing from the other end but got dismissed in an attempt to play aerial shot.

Although, other batters around him failed to convert the starts they got, the left-handed batter kept building his knock with the help of some elegant stroke-making. The blitz had excellent drives against the pacer and swift footwork against spinners.

Yashavi's childhood coach Jwala Singh praised the Indian batter for achieving the milestone while speaking with ETV Bharat.

"As a player , he has always proved me right. The way he is playing he is brilliant. I wanted him to keep growing and that's what he is doing. It's a nice feeling as a coach and as a mentor to see him emerge through the ranks," Jwala told ETV Bharat in a telephonic conversation.

'His basics of the game are strong. I have always taught him to grind hard through struggle. We had conversation for around a couple of hours about his game and that helped him to improve. He stayed with me at my house for nine years and our conversations around his game played a role in making foundation of his game strong."