James Anderson Becomes the Oldest Pacer to Play Tests in India

Visakhapatnam: Pacer James Anderson scripted history on Friday on the first day of the second Test between England and India becoming the oldest pacer to play Test cricket in India. He appeared in the game at the age of 41 years and 187 days surpassing the previous record held by Lala Amarnath of 41 Years and 92 days.

The fixture also marked the return of veteran pacer James Anderson after he was rested for the first Test played at Hyderabad. The pacer is known for his longevity as he still handles national duty after crossing the age of 40, by which players generally draw a curtain on their career.

However, the Englishman is ageing like a fine wine in the red-ball format and he scripted his name in the history books on Friday. The right-arm pacer became the oldest pacer to play red-ball cricket in India at the age of 41 years and 187 days.

Lala Amarnath is in second place as he played Test in India at the age of 41 years and 92 days. Ray Lindwall played for Australia against India at the age of 38 Years and 112 days in 1960. Shute Banerjee played against the Caribbean side in 1949 at the age of 37 years and 124 days. Ghulam Guard played for India against Australia at the age of 34 years and 20 days in 1960. It has been a memorable game for opener Yashasvi Jaiswal with the youngster scoring his second century in the second Test.