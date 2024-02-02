IND vs ENG 2nd Test: India Post 336/6 Riding on Jaiswal's Unbeaten 179 at end of Day 1

Visakhapatnam: India have put themselves in a strong position by the end of the first day of the second Test of the bilateral series against England by posting a total of 336/6 at the end of the first day of the fixture. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star of the show as he played a blitz of unbeaten 179 runs laced with five maximums. Shubman Gill and Rajat Patidar provided crucial contributions scoring 34 and 32 runs respectively but failed to capitalise their starts.

Jaiswal was unbeaten by the end of the play and he will be aiming to convert it into a double hundred on Friday. Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed were effective with the ball picking a couple of wickets each while James Anderson and Tom Hartley took one wicket each. Anderson was brilliant with his opening spell as he produced a lot of seam movement early in the innings. Debutant Bashir kept bowling outside off and so he dismissed two batters as a result of his perseverance.

Live Updates from the first innings: