IND vs ENG 2nd Test: India Post 336/6 Riding on Jaiswal's Unbeaten 179 at end of Day 1

Visakhapatnam: India have put themselves in a strong position by the end of the first day of the second Test of the bilateral series against England by posting a total of 336/6 at the end of the first day of the fixture. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star of the show as he played a blitz of unbeaten 179 runs laced with five maximums. Shubman Gill and Rajat Patidar provided crucial contributions scoring 34 and 32 runs respectively but failed to capitalise their starts.
Jaiswal was unbeaten by the end of the play and he will be aiming to convert it into a double hundred on Friday. Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed were effective with the ball picking a couple of wickets each while James Anderson and Tom Hartley took one wicket each. Anderson was brilliant with his opening spell as he produced a lot of seam movement early in the innings. Debutant Bashir kept bowling outside off and so he dismissed two batters as a result of his perseverance.
Live Updates from the first innings:
- Over 93 (336/6)
Ravichandran Ashwin showed how to play a perfect slog sweep in between long-off and deep mid-wicket to end the first day of the second Test match. Only a four came from the last over of the day's play. The third session was shared by England and India as India added 111 runs while English spinners claimed three crucial wickets including Rajat Patidar, Axar Patel, and KS Bharath.
- Over 92 (332/6)
Bashir bowled good balls, asking batters to play all six with the bat. Just two singles came from the over.
- Over 91 (331/6)
With 10 more minutes remaining of the day's play, the Umpires have decided to play more than two to three overs. Rehand Ahmed, who didn't get a single over before lunch, has now bowled 15 overs and has picked two wickets. He removed KS Bharat in this over, who struck a fullish delivery firmly, but straight into the hands of Shoaib Bashir, standing at a backward point.
- Over 90 (329/5)
India batters are in no mood to down the shutters as they continue to slog England spinners all over the park for fours and sixes. KS Bharat went on his knees and lofted it towards mid-wicket for his first six.
- Over 89 (323/5)
A big over for India, 16 runs came from the over. Bharat, who defended all of his first eight balls struck two boundaries in the next five balls while Jaiswal hit his fifth six of the match. With these six, he has also surpassed his previous best score of 171 against West Indies in June last year. He is now just 23 runs away from his maiden double-century with a lot of time remaining in the match. Only two overs remaining of day's limit.
- Over 86 (301/4)
Debutant raises his hand for the second time as Axar Patel gifted his wicket. India once again lost a wicket when it never looked it was coming. A short pitch delivery from right-arm off-spinner and Axar gives a dolly to the point fielder. Wicket-keeper batter KS Bharat walks into the middle at number seven.
- Over 85 (300/4)
A maiden over from Rehan Ahmed. This was his second maiden of the match.
- Over 84 (300/4)
India bring up 300. No real signs of struggle from the Indian batters as they stitch fifty partnerships among themselves as they eye to end the day without losing any wickets from here onwards with only six overs remaining for the end of the day.
- Over 83 (297/4)
Five singles came from Rehan's 11th over. India are on the verge of the 300-run mark.
- Over 82 (292/4)
There was an appeal for stumping on the last ball but the third umpire confirmed that Axar was well inside in his crease on time. Three easy singles for batters.
- Over 81 (289/4)
England skipper Ben Stokes brings Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed back into the attack. Notably, England have not decided to go for a new ball here and continuing with the same old ball. Rehan didn't allow both the batters to free their arms as he conceded only two singles in the over.
- Over 80 (287/4)
Half but a tough chance in the slip and Joe Root couldn't fetch up to a catch. Although, missed a chance for the former skipper. Jaiswal gets another life and a boundary to his name.
- Over 79 (282/4)
Looks like England skipper Ben Stokes is waiting for a new ball, but Joe Root hasn't looked lethal with his bowling. He concedes five runs with a boundary Axar.
- Over 78 (277/4)
Change from the other end as well, Shoaib Bashir bowling his 21st over of the day. Five runs came from the over including a double and triple from Axar and Jaiswal respectively.
- Over 77 (272/4)
Change in bowling now. Off-spinner Joe Root comes into the attack and Jaiswal takes no time to hammer him for a boundary towards cover with picturesque drive. Axar has also freed his arms with a square cut towards the point and a pull towards mid-wicket.
- Over 76 (259/4)
Axar Patel shows his intent with a boundary behind the square. He gets a full delivery onto the pads and slams it away with ease toward the leg side.
- Over 75 (255/4)
Anderson using all of his experience to exploit some reverse with an old ball. However, the lack of pace in his bowling hasn't made it difficult for batters yet as Jaiswal and Axar continue to play and leave these deliveries with ease. Only two runs come for it.
- Over 74 (253/4)
Looks like Rehan has found a length where he can trouble Indian batters. Axar must have felt lucky after two consecutive deliveries didn't end on stumps after taking an inside edge of the bat.
- Over 73 (250/4)
250 comes up for India. Just a single from Anderson's over.
- Over 72 (249/4)
Rehan Ahmed bowled six deliveries on deceived length for the first time in a match and he gets rewarded for it. Rajat Patidar went for a defensive shot but failed to stop the ball and collided on the stump after five bounces after its connection with the bat. Unlucky moment for the debutant as he walked back for 32 runs off 72 balls in his first Test innings. Left-hand batter Axar Patel comes out to bat at number six.
- Over 71 (249/3)
Jaiswal is just nine runs away from his 150-run landmark. Anderson bowls a series of deliveries outside the off-stump and Jaiswal had no issues in defending and letting go it to the wicket-keeper. A maiden over from the 41-year-old.
- Over 70 (245/3)
Rehan bowls four short-pitch deliveries in his four overs and however both batters couldn't find a boundary. Only four singles came from the Rehan's sixth over.
- Over 69 (245/3)
Anderson continues to do what he is known for. He is running in and bowling the fourth stump line to Patidar, concedes only a single.
- Over 68 (244/3)
Rehan Ahmed trying to exploit some help from the small created outside off stump for a left-hand batter. However, he is finding it difficult to land the ball in that rough, and Jaiswal makes the full use of it hitting a six over covers and then going on the backfoot and cutting it towards point for a four.
- Over 67 (234/3)
Patidar-Jaiswal brings up fifty partnerships. Anderson is getting a reverse swing with 66 overs old ball. He continues to bowl fuller deliveries mixed with good length balls in the area of uncertainty.
- Over 63 (225/3)
Jaiswal is going strong during his stay at the crease while Patidar has contributed with a knock of 25 runs.
- Over 51 (180/3)
A wicket against the run of play as Iyer tried to play a cut against the back of a length delivery. However, the ball was kept low and he underedged the ball. India loses their third wicket.
- Over 50 (175/2)
A tidy over from Bashir here.
- Over 49 (173/2)
Jaiswal has achieved the milestone with a gigantic hit. The youngster danced down the track against Hartley and smashed the delivery over long-on to complete his second Test ton in style.
- Over 48 (164/2)
Jaiswal is just now one big hit away from his century.
- Over 47 (163/2)
Just three runs from Hartley's over on this occasion.
- Over 46 (160/2)
The first ball was overpitched from the bowler and Yashasvi smashed it for a boundary. The Indian opener is now heading towards a century.
- Over 45 (155/2)
Three boundaries in over as Yashasvi is in no mood to leave any offerings by the bowler. The left-handed batter creamed full length deliveries from Hartley and India added 13 runs to the scoreboard.
- Over 44 (142/2)
The Indian batting duo amassed three runs from Bashir's over and Yashasvi is now looking settled on the crease.
- Over 43 (139/2)
A couple of runs from over bowled by Tom Hartley and the partnership between Jaiswal and Iyer is blooming.
- Over 42 (137/2)
Jaiswal goes after Root smashing a boundary on Hartley's delivery. Jaiswal went for a big shot as he picked up this very full delivery, got under it and hit it through deep extra cover for a flat six.
- Over 41 (130/2)
A boundary for Jaiswal after the well-set batter gets back and pulls it in front of square on the loose delivery by Hartley.
- Over 40 (125/2)
With the spin attack from both ends, Root and Hartley look to end the strong building partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer.
- Over 38 (122/2)
A half tracker from Root was well punished by Shreyas Iyer for a boundary. The youngsters showed maturity as both took singles after a boundary was hit in the over.
- Over 37 (113/2)
With 6 fielders on the leg side, Anderson challenged Shreyas Iyer with body length bouncers. However, Iyer didn't fall prey to the lucrative bouncers.
- Over 36 (112/2)
Tom Hartley delivers a maiden in the 36th over. Ben Stokes, along with Hartley changed the field twice in the over. While the 35th was carefully handled by Jaiswal against the slight spin by Anderson.
- Over 34 (109/2)
The Indian batters are giving the respect to the English spinners. Shreyas and Jaiswal are looking to change the strike every now and then.
- Over 33 (106/2)
With a fine leg and a deep third in place, Anderson continued to hit the good length. However, his pace dropped this over, averaging 125-130.
- Over 32 (105/2)
England's part-time spinner received some turn in the over which made Jaiswal to carefully defend the first four deliveries. On the last two balls, Jaiswal and Rohit took singles each.
- Over 31 (103/2)
Shreyas Iyer concludes the first session with a four through a on drive against a full-length delivery from James Anderson and the scoreboard crosses the 100-run mark.
- Over 30 (99/2)
Yashasvi Jaiswal completes his fifty smacking a six and a boundary in the over. He first whacked a loopy full toss over midwicket for maximum and slapped subsequent delivery through deep point.
- Over 29 (89/2)
After getting to a solid start, Gill has failed to capitalise it into a big knock. He poked at a delivery outside off from Anderson and the wicketkeeper takes the catch diving to his left. Anderson has dismissed Gill for the fifth time in seven innings.
- Over 28 (85/1)
Two back-to-back boundaries in the over from Gill as he first plays a sweep shot to earn four runs and then drives one through extra cover while facing a full delivery from Bashir.
- Over 27 (75/1)
James Anderson bowled a ball seaming away from Gill and the right-handed batter played a tentative push on it. The ball raced towards the boundary after taking the outside edge of the bat towards the deep third-man boundary.
- Over 26 (70/1)
Gill using his legs to negate the length bowled by the spinners.
- Over 25 (68/1)
A couple of runs by the duo and the left-handed batter dances down the track to attack but ends up taking a single as Hartley pulls his length back a bit to dodge the bowler.
- Over 24 (65/1)
Four runs from the over as Gill and Jaiswal focus on building their innings steadily.
- Over 23 (61/1)
Hartley bowled the fourth ball of the over down the leg and Gill flicked it through midwicket to take two runs.
- Over 22 (59/1)
Jaiswal tried to sweep Bashir but the top edge fell in the no-man's land.
- Over 21 (56/1)
Only one run from the over.
- Over 20 (55/1)
Bashir focused on sticking to the line outside off and allowed only a couple of runs to be taken by the batters
- Over 19 (53/1)
Two full toss deliveries from Hartley and both of them are punished by batters with four runs on them. Quite an expensive over from Hartley as he leaks 12 runs.
- Over 18 (41/1)
Big blow for India as a solid start from Rohit Sharma goes in vain. Bashir bowled a delivery into the stump and Rohit tried to play it fine. However, an inside edge took it to a backward square and Ollie Pope grabbed the catch.
- Over 17 (40/0)
Maiden over from Hartley.
- Over 16 (40/0)
Another one-run over for the Indian team but both the openers are playing with comfort.
- Over 15 (39/0)
Rohit and Jaiswal have managed to take only a couple of runs from Hartley.
- Over 14 (37/0)
Jaiswal pounces on room outside off once again as he smacks a boundary towards the square of the wicket and four runs
- Over 13 (32/0)
Yashasvi is taking an aggressive mode against Root and he played a cut on the opening delivery of the over. He is playing his drives freely against the spinners now.
- Over 12 (28/0)
Debutant off-spinner Shoaib Bashir comes to bowl and his focus is on flighted deliveries. Only one run from the over.
- Over 11 ( 27/0)
Tom Hartley into the attack and the Indian duo picked four runs from the over.
- Over 10 (23/0)
Joe Root has aimed to keep most of the deliveries outside of restring the opposition batters from freeing their arms.
- Over 9 (20/0)
Anderson is displaying a brilliant example of swing bowling and is troubling the batters on both edges.
- Over 8 (19/0)
A steady run flow from the over as the duo gathered four runs from Joe Root's over.
- Over 7 (15/0)
James Anderson is generating seam movement and he bowled a maiden over as a result. The third delivery of the over was a ball seaming into the batter and Rohit was beaten all hands up.
- Over 6 (15/0)
Root bowled most of the deliveries outside off but Jaiswal wasn't able to pierce the gap throughout the over and only one run is scored from the over.
- Over 5 (14/0)
Anderson has been consistent with his line and lengths so far. Only one run from the over.
- Over 4 (13/0)
A tidy over from Root as skipper Rohit Sharma still looks to be playing with a cautious approach.
- Over 3 (12/0)
Anderson is constantly hitting the outside off the corridor but Rohit punched one from backfoot through the square of the wicket. It almost runs away to the boundary but Rehan Ahmed stopped it before that and the batters take three runs as a result.
- Over 2 (9/0)
Joe Root is introduced in the attack early in the innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal smacked two boundaries against the off-spinner with a couple of brilliant drives square of the wicket.
- Over 1 (1/0)
A single run from the opening over of the match by James Anderson as Yashasvi Jaiswal played the delivery behind square.