'Finals Are Funny Games': RCB's Sophie Molineux Reacts after Receiving Player of Match Award

New Delhi: Following her side's maiden Women's Premier League (WPL) title win, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowling all-rounder Sophie Molineux remarked that the title clashes are always "funny games" and the team knew that the match was going down the wire.

An all-round Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) led by yet another solid knock by Ellyse Perry and brilliant bowling spells from spinners Shreyanka Patil and Sophie Molineux captured their first-ever Women's Premier League (WPL) title after defeating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the title clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

Molineux received the 'Player of the Match' award for her bowling effort that put DC on the backfoot after a fiery start.

"It was a great match. Finals are always funny games, we knew it was going down to the wire. DC are a great team, they fought all the way. Pretty happy we got over the line. I felt like I was bowing really slow tonight. In tournaments, you have to keep learning (from your mistakes) and look forward to the next game. this one (award) is special. To be picked by RCB after not playing cricket for a while. It is an incredible competition and it is only going to go from strength to strength. Proud to be a part of it," said Molineux in the post-match presentation.

Sophie ended the tournament with 78 runs and 12 wickets at an average of 23.16 in ten games.

DC won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Shafali Varma (44 in 27 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and skipper Meg Lanning (23 in 23 balls, with three fours) started off really well for the team with a quickfire 64-run opening stand.

However, Shreyanka Patil (4/12), Sophie Molineux (3/20) and Asha Sobhana (2/14) helped RCB bounce back just after the powerplay and removed Delhi batters one-by-one, triggering an unfathomable batting collapse. DC was all out for 113 in 18.3 overs.

In the chase of 114, RCB put on a 49-run opening stand, powered by Sophie Devine (32 in 27 balls, with five fours and a six). However, RCB was tested by Delhi bowlers in middle overs and skipper Smriti Mandhana (31 in 39 balls, with three fours) departed at a crucial juncture to leave RCB at 82/2 in 15 overs. However, Ellyse Perry (35* in 37 balls, with four boundaries) and Richa Ghosh (17* in 14 balls, with two fours) finished the chase with three balls left.

Minnu Mani and Shikha Pandey took a wicket each for DC.