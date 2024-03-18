Sachin, Sehwag, Mallya, Kohli, Chahal hail RCB for clinching maiden WPL 2024 Title

Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clinched their first-ever Women’s Premier League title after defeating the formidable Delhi Capitals (DC) side by eight wickets in the final of the prestigious tournament at Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Sunday. The Smriti Mandhana-led side received praise and congratulations from many other cricketers for their exceptional effort in the second season of the WPL.

Businessman and former Men’s Royal Challengers Bangalore team owner Vijay Mallya, India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, former men's team captain Virat Kohli and former swashbuckling India opener Virender Sehwag led scores of Royal Challengers Bangalore fans in congratulating the RCB women's team for winning the maiden title for the franchise.

The ridicule around the long-used phrase of 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' (This year the cup is ours) came to an end with women’ RCB team clinching their first-ever WPL title as the far-fetched dream finally became a reality for the franchise, becoming just the second winners in the history of the competition.

Mallya took to X, formerly known as X, and wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to the RCB Women’s Team for winning the WPL. It would be a fantastic double if the RCB Men’s Team won the IPL which is long overdue. Good Luck.”

Former RCB skipper, Virat Kohli, who interacted with with whole women’s team led by Mandhana over a video call, termed them as "Superwomen" as did Chahal while thousands of franchise fans took to social media to hail the players for their performance.

Veteran India batter Tendulkar also sent a heartfelt message for the RCB team on his official Twitter handle. “Congratulations to the RCB women's team for bagging the WPL T20 title. Women's cricket is well and truly on the rise in India,” wrote Tendulkar.

""ಆನಂದ.. ಪರಮಾನಂದ.... ಪರಮಾನಂದ...." ನಮ್ಮ RCB ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳು! (Ananda, Paramananda, Paramananda. Congratulations to our RCB Team!)," Chahal posted a graphic of the team with the trophy and wrote on X in Kannada.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also congratulated the RCB team for winning the title. "Congratulations to Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Champions of WPL season 2! Leading the charge with exemplary skill and leadership, Smriti Mandhana has not only contributed with her batting but also with her exceptional captaincy, steering RCB to a well-deserved title," he wrote in his post on X.

Sehwag praised the Bangalore side for the kind of temperament and mental toughness they displayed in the crucial moments of the game. "Many congratulations to RCB on winning the WPL. Great temperament shown in crunch situations and deserving winners. #WPLFinal," wrote Sehwag.