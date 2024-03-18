Watch: Virat's Congratulation Call to Mandhana Post RCB's WPL Win, Fans Chant 'Kohli, Kohli'

Delhi: Former men’s captain Virat Kohli made a video call to women's team skipper Smriti Mandhana following Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) historic eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final of the 2024 Women's Premier League at Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Sunday.

The franchise shared a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, where Kohli can be seen speaking and congratulating RCB Women skipper Mandhana for clinching the first-ever WPL title through a video call.

Kohli, who is the highest run-getter in the Indian Premier League (IPL), also took to his Instagram and praised the women's team by calling them 'Superwomen'.

Meanwhile, the crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium erupted with chants of “Kohli Kohli” as soon as the wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh smashed the winning shot on the third ball of the final over to the fence and won their maiden WPL title.

The long-used phrase of 'Ee Sala Cup Namde', which translates to 'this year the cup is ours', and the ridicule around it came to an end as a far-fetched dream finally became a reality for RCB in winning their first-ever WPL title and become just the second winners in the history of the competition.

However, fans will be waiting for the men's team to achieve the same height in the forthcoming IPL, starting from March 22. RCB will play the curtain raiser clash against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at their home ground M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Speaking to IANS, some fans said they believe that RCB would win the IPL 2024 title as well. "Now that the women won it, the men's side too will lift the title," said one of the fans. Speaking at the post-match presentation, skipper Mandhana said, “Ee Sala Cup Namde (The Cup will be ours this time) always comes up, and now I just want to say Ee Sala Cup Namdu (The Cup is ours this time).”

Meanwhile, young gun Shreyanka Patil has also said that they have won this trophy for their fans, who have shown immense support not just at home, but in Delhi or even in Mumbai as well. “They kept saying 'Ee sala cup namde' and we got it. That's it guys, it is for the fans,” she said.

Earlier, spinners Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Molineux, and Asha Sobhana took nine wickets between them while Ellyse Perry showed calmness with an unbeaten 35 to help RCB win the WPL 2024 title with an eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals. (With IANS inputs)