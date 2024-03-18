'Ee Sala Cup Namdu': Smriti Mandhana Reacts on RCB Winning WPL 2024 Title

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Smriti Mandhana said she got solid backing from the management despite the team’s dismal performance in the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) last year, which boosted her confidence which took them to a long way, clinching the title here on Sunday.

Mandhana mentioned that the last season "taught us a lot of things" as different players stepped up at different moments of the game throughout the tournament as RCB defeated Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the WPL final.

With this victory, the Bangalore side has managed to achieve what their men's team could not do over 16 years, and Mandhana thanked their loyal fanbase for always supporting the side.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Mandhana said, "Last year taught us a lot of things, as a player, as a captain and as a team. The management, the way they backed me during the review after the season, they have been through a lot and a big thumbs up (to them)."

On the title triumph, she said, "The feeling has not sunk in yet, maybe it will take time. Hard for me to come out with a lot of expressions. The only thing I want to say is I am proud of the bunch. We have been through ups and downs but they have stuck at it, and the way we have gotten past the line (tonight), it was amazing. Our Bangalore leg was really good. We had two tough losses (in Delhi). That is what we talked about.”

"The last league match was like a quarter, then the semi and then the final. In such tournaments, you have to peak at the right time," she added.

The duo of off-spinner Shreyanka Patil (4/12) and left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux (3/20) ripped apart Delhi Capitals' batting lineup and bowled them out for 113, after getting a blistering 50-run opening stand from Shefali Verma and skipper Meg Lanning RCB. It looked like an easy chase for the visitors after the first half of the game, but Delhi Capitals picked two wickets at the very crucial time of the second innings. However, skipper Mandhana (31), Sophie Devine (32) and then dogged innings from Elysse Perry (35 not out) saw them home with three balls to spare.

The Royal Challengers made 115 for two in 19.3 overs, a far easier victory than that tight-looking final-over finish.

“For them (management) to have this trophy, it is amazing for them. I am not the only one who has won the trophy, the team has won. For RCB as a franchise to win, it is really, really special,” Mandhana, who scored 269 runs this season, added.

"This win is definitely one of the top five maybe. A World Cup (win) would top it. I have a message for all the RCB fans, the most loyal fan base. Nothing would have been possible without their support. Ee Sala Cup Namde (The Cup will be ours this time) always comes up, and now I just want to say Ee Sala Cup Namdu (The Cup is ours this time)," Mandhana commented.

DC, led by Lanning, will rue the missed chance of bettering their runners-up position from WPL 2023, but she admitted that her team was outplayed on the day.

Lanning said, "Disappointing to not get it done tonight. We played some good cricket throughout the tournament. But it was about not playing well on the day. Congratulations to RCB, they outplayed us. But we can be proud of our efforts throughout."

On their batting collapse, she said, "It all happened relatively quickly, as it tends to do. Crazy things happen, and every game has been pretty close. You can never sort of rest and think it is under control because there are so many good teams. They (RCB) deserved the win."