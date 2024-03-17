WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore Lift Maiden Title Beating Delhi Capitals by Eight Wickets

Ellyse Perry’s effort with the bat and Shreyanka Patil’s spin wizardry helped Royal Challengers Bangalore lift silverware for the first time in the Women’s Premier League as they outplayed Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the final.

Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured their maiden title win in the Women’s Premier League by beating Delhi Capitals (DC) by eight wickets on Sunday. It was a heartbreaking moment for the runner-up as they suffered a similar fate when Mumbai Indians outplayed them in the final of the previous and inaugural edition.

Chasing a target of 114, RCB headed for a good start with Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine (32) adding 49 runs for the opening wicket. Mandhana (31) added 33 runs to the scoreboard for the second wicket with Ellyse Perry before walking back to the pavilion. However, Richa Ghosh and Perry ensured after the dismissal that they would take the team over finishing the line and they won the thrilling game with three balls to spare.

Delhi Capitals chose to bat first in the fixture and the decision was justified by their openers with a 64-run opening stand from 43 balls. Shafali Verma amassed 44 runs from 27 balls, which included three maximums, while Meg Lanning supported her from the other end with a knock of run-a-ball 23. The start was bright, but the inning was to suffer a collapse soon.

After the dismissal of Shafali, the team headed for a collapse. They lost the remaining nine wickets in a span of 49 runs. They were bundled out on 113 runs as a result with nine balls still to go. Shreyanka Patil was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets to her name while Sophie Molineux scalped three wickets contributing to the destruction of the opposition batting unit.

