Looking forward to playing our best game: Lanning

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 7 minutes ago

Meg Lanning has commented that the team will looking to give their best in WPL Final.

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning has stated that the team will be looking to give their best in the final of the Women's Premier League when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final of the tournament.

New Delhi: After narrowly missing out on winning the title in the inaugural edition, the Delhi Capitals will look to cross the line this year as they take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final of the Women's Premier League 2024 here on Sunday. Delhi Capitals had a near-perfect campaign this season, having won six and lost two in their eight league stage matches.

They finished on top of the points table for the second consecutive time to secure direct qualification in the final of the WPL. Delhi Capitals' Captain Meg Lanning said, "It's pretty cool that we get the chance to do it again. We need to play well tomorrow, that's what it comes down to, that's what finals are all about."

"It's about performing on the day and adapting on your feet and being able to play what's in front of you."

The experience of last year helps in a way. We feel like we've been there before but it doesn't drive us in any different way," Lanning was quoted as saying in a media statement issued by Delhi Capitals. Lanning further said that she and her team are pumped up for the summit clash.

"We're looking forward to taking it on and hopefully playing our best game of the tournament," she quipped.

"We've seen throughout the tournament that there's been some crazy cricket, some crazy finishes, so I'm expecting nothing less tomorrow."

The Delhi Capitals will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as "Kotla" in the national capital. WPL will have a new winner this time.

Read More

  1. WPL Final: In-Form Delhi Capitals Eye Maiden Title Win against RCB after Falling Short Last Year
  2. WPL Eliminator: Ellyse Perry's All-Round Excellence and Spin Troika Take RCB to Final
  3. All We've Spoken about Is Playing to Our Strengths: Meg Lanning

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.