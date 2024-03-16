Looking forward to playing our best game: Lanning

New Delhi: After narrowly missing out on winning the title in the inaugural edition, the Delhi Capitals will look to cross the line this year as they take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final of the Women's Premier League 2024 here on Sunday. Delhi Capitals had a near-perfect campaign this season, having won six and lost two in their eight league stage matches.

They finished on top of the points table for the second consecutive time to secure direct qualification in the final of the WPL. Delhi Capitals' Captain Meg Lanning said, "It's pretty cool that we get the chance to do it again. We need to play well tomorrow, that's what it comes down to, that's what finals are all about."

"It's about performing on the day and adapting on your feet and being able to play what's in front of you."

The experience of last year helps in a way. We feel like we've been there before but it doesn't drive us in any different way," Lanning was quoted as saying in a media statement issued by Delhi Capitals. Lanning further said that she and her team are pumped up for the summit clash.

"We're looking forward to taking it on and hopefully playing our best game of the tournament," she quipped.

"We've seen throughout the tournament that there's been some crazy cricket, some crazy finishes, so I'm expecting nothing less tomorrow."

The Delhi Capitals will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as "Kotla" in the national capital. WPL will have a new winner this time.