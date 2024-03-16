WPL Eliminator: Ellyse Perry's All-Round Excellence and Spin Troika Take RCB to Final

New Delhi: Young off-spinner Shreyanka Patil and uncapped veteran leg-spinner Asha Sobhana showed nerves of steel to take Royal Challengers Bangalore into WPL final with a five-run victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the 'Eliminator' here on Friday.

Chasing an easy target of 136 and needing 20 off last three overs, MI's innings ended at 130 for 6. RCB, who entered their maiden final in the second edition, will meet last year's runner-up Delhi Capitals in the summit clash on Sunday.

It was 21-year-old Shreyanka (2/16 in 4 overs), whose vital 18th over raised visions of victory as she removed the MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (33). It was RCB keeper Richa Ghosh paid the price for her slow movements failing to stump Harmanpreet off Shreyanka but the young off-spinner didn't lose heart as she flighted the ball once more and the Indian skipper was caught at long-on fence. At a time when spinners are afraid of giving the ball air even in ODIs, Shreyanka's approach was a welcome departure and it did pay dividends.

Needing 16 off 12 balls, the experienced Aussie Sophie Molineux (1/16 in 4 overs) bowled a brilliant penultimate over in which she gave only four runs keeping 12 runs off final over for leg-spinner Sobhana to defend. The 32-year-old spinner, who hasn't played for India, gave away only six runs as RCB team's joy knew no bounds with Indian vice-captain Mandhana outwitting her national team boss Harmanpreet tactically in the death overs.

Shreyanka also showed courage in Powerplay as she challenged the seasoned Hayley Matthews (15 off 14 balls) to clear the longest boundary towards deep mid-wicket fence only to be caught a feet inside the ropes. Yastika Bhatia (19 off 27 balls) didn't really get going and Perry, who is having a dream run, bowled an angular delivery which the batter played all over to be clean bowled.

Nat Sciver-Brunt looked in good touch with four boundaries, two of which came back-to-back off leg-spinner Georgia Wareham's delivery before she delivered a flipper and rushed the batter, who was bowled through the gate. Skipper Harmanpreet used the sweep shot well, dispatching Sobhana for consecutive boundaries.

Earlier, Ellyse Perry stood tall amid ruins with yet another elegant knock but Royal Challengers Bangalore could only manage a below-par 135 for 6 which proved to be enough in the end. Perry's 66 off 50 balls was the cornerstone of RCB's total after their top-order was blown away by a disciplined MI attack, reducing them to 24 for 3 inside the four overs of Powerplay.

Hayley Matthews (2/18 in 4 overs) bowled a flighted off-break that breached veteran Sophie Devine's defence to draw the first blood. Skipper Smriti Mandhana (10) was holed out in the deep cover region off a Nat Sciver-Brunt delivery that stopped a bit on the southpaw and Disha Kasat (0), who simply failed to get going, was caught by Pooja Vastrakar inside the 30 yard circle off left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque (2/18 in 4 overs).

Richa Ghosh hit a six but it wasn't her day as Matthews slightly altered the length and the keeper-batter mistimed after failing to reach to the pitch of the delivery. Perry was, however, at her stylish best with some crisp boundaries and a straight six off Saika but the best shot was the late cut bisecting the point and short third-man off Shabnim Ismail's delivery.

Perry never had anyone supporting her for a lengthy period and wickets falling at regular interval did also made her judicious in shot selection. Towards the end, Georgia Wareham (18 not out off 10 balls) used the long handle to good effect and hit a last ball six off Saika to take the team past 130-run mark.

Saika paid the price for Sajeevan Sajana's poor effort in the deep as she dropped a sitter offered by Wareham. The poor fielding standard of WPL continues to be a problem.