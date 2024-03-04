All We've Spoken about Is Playing to Our Strengths: Meg Lanning

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 3 hours ago

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning asserted that our plan is to play to our strength and back each other and it's certainly helping us to win matches. After losing the curtain raiser opener against Mumbai Indians, Meg Lanning-led side has won their next three fixtures to achieve the top spot in points table.

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning asserted that the team's plan is to play to their strength and back each other and it's certainly helping them to win matches. After losing the lung opener against Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Women's Premier League, the Meg Lanning-led side has won their next three fixtures to achieve the top spot in the points table.

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Delhi Capitals continued their terrific form at the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 as they registered a 25-run win over Gujarat Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday.

Skipper Meg Lanning's 55-run off 41 balls led Delhi Capitals to post 163 for 8 in their 20 overs. And then the spin duo Radha Yadav (3 for 20) and Jess Jonassen (3 for 22) scalped a total of six wickets to help Delhi Capitals register their third consecutive win of the season.

"I'm just enjoying playing cricket, having a great time with Delhi. We've got a good squad of players and staff that makes it a really cool environment to be in. We back each other and play to our strengths, so it certainly helps and makes my job a lot easier," Lanning said in a media release issued here on Monday.

"It's been nice to be able to contribute and help the team win. I feel like there's still a little bit of improvement needed in how I'm playing. I'm not completely satisfied, but as I said I'm just trying to have some fun and play with a smile on my face," she added.

With this win, Delhi Capitals signed off the Bengaluru leg on the top of the points table (three wins and one loss in four matches). They will now move to their home ground - Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi to play their remaining matches of the lucrative tournament.

Quizzed about Delhi Capitals aggressive batting lineup Lanning said, "Each batter in that top six has different strengths. All we've spoken about is playing to our strengths."

"We want to play with freedom, we want to take the game on, especially with the conditions here (in Bengaluru), you need to set some big totals, and you do that by playing what you are good at. I think that's what we have been doing throughout the tournament so far, and hopefully we can continue to do that," she added.

The Delhi Capitals will square off against Mumbai Indians in their next match of the WPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as Ferozshah Kotla Stadium, in New Delhi on March 5.

Read More

  1. Lanning, Jonassen Fashion DC's Easy 25-Run Win over GG
  2. WPL 24: DC Brave Mandhana Blitz to Beat RCB by 25 Runs
  3. Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals by Four Wickets in WPL

TAGGED:

Meg LanningWPL 2024Delhi CapitalsDC vs GG match result

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.