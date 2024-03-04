All We've Spoken about Is Playing to Our Strengths: Meg Lanning

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Delhi Capitals continued their terrific form at the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 as they registered a 25-run win over Gujarat Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday.

Skipper Meg Lanning's 55-run off 41 balls led Delhi Capitals to post 163 for 8 in their 20 overs. And then the spin duo Radha Yadav (3 for 20) and Jess Jonassen (3 for 22) scalped a total of six wickets to help Delhi Capitals register their third consecutive win of the season.

"I'm just enjoying playing cricket, having a great time with Delhi. We've got a good squad of players and staff that makes it a really cool environment to be in. We back each other and play to our strengths, so it certainly helps and makes my job a lot easier," Lanning said in a media release issued here on Monday.

"It's been nice to be able to contribute and help the team win. I feel like there's still a little bit of improvement needed in how I'm playing. I'm not completely satisfied, but as I said I'm just trying to have some fun and play with a smile on my face," she added.

With this win, Delhi Capitals signed off the Bengaluru leg on the top of the points table (three wins and one loss in four matches). They will now move to their home ground - Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi to play their remaining matches of the lucrative tournament.

Quizzed about Delhi Capitals aggressive batting lineup Lanning said, "Each batter in that top six has different strengths. All we've spoken about is playing to our strengths."

"We want to play with freedom, we want to take the game on, especially with the conditions here (in Bengaluru), you need to set some big totals, and you do that by playing what you are good at. I think that's what we have been doing throughout the tournament so far, and hopefully we can continue to do that," she added.

The Delhi Capitals will square off against Mumbai Indians in their next match of the WPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as Ferozshah Kotla Stadium, in New Delhi on March 5.