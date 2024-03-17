'Bring It Home': Pant, Ponting Wish Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals Ahead of WPL 2024 Final

Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant and coach Ricky Ponting extended their best wishes for the women's team for the summit clash of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 against formidable Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Sunday.

DC shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter featuring Ponting and Pant, who have shared their message to the Meg Lanning-led side.

"Best wishes, ft. RP2. On behalf of the Delhi Capitals men's team, we clearly think you all are the best team of the season. Now bring it home," Ponting said in a video. Meanwhile, Pant said, "Most importantly, just enjoy your final and have fun."

Delhi achieved the direct final spot for the second consecutive time, leading the points table at the end of the league stage matches. They won six out of their eight matches and had a better net run rate (+1.856) than defending champions Mumbai Indians (+1.711), who had similar points after the group stage.

Earlier, while speaking at the pre-match press conference, Lanning said that she didn't enjoy the 40-meter boundary.

"It is a nightmare having a 40-meter boundary on one side. That is one thing I haven't necessarily enjoyed as a captain. There's so much more power and strength in the game now that people are clearing the ropes pretty easily," Lanning was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying.

RCB and DC squared off against each other four times in the first two seasons of the WPL, but the Bengaluru-based franchise could never clinch a win against last year's finalists. However, their recent performance has been brilliant and they secured a very close win against Mumbai in the eliminator.

Delhi, on the other hand, will have the home advantage of playing in front of their home crowd and would be keen to overcome the mistake they made in the final of the inaugural season to clinch their first-ever title.

Delhi Capitals squad: Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (Wk), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Annabel Sutherland, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav.