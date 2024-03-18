'They Keep Saying Ee Sala Cup Namde and This Is for Fans': Shreyanka after RCB Lift WPL Trophy

New Delhi: As the Men's Royal Challengers Bangalore side haven't been able to clinch an Indian Premier League trophy despite having a star-studded team since its inception in 2008, the Ee Sala Cup Namde (The Cup is ours this time) slogan of the franchise has remained the pet troll of social media army. But not anymore after this Sunday!

The RCB have finally crossed the finishing line and brought the trophy home, when they defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) final by eight wickets here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil, who picked four crucial wickets in the summit clash, finished the season as the highest wicket-taker in WPL with 13 scalps and kept the Purple Cap, expressed her feelings and relief after the triumph.

"They kept saying 'Ee sala cup namde' and we got it. That's it guys, it is for the fans," said Patil.

She lauded RCB women's head coach Luke Williams for keeping the dressing room calm. "Day in and day out we put our hard work. We felt like family. We did not know Luke much. During the last game that we won against Mumbai, he had tears. We are looking forward to continuing this," Shreyanka added.

The flamboyant all-rounder Elysse Perry, who played a gritty 35-run knock, won the Orange Cap by leading the highest run-getter chart in this WPL with 347 runs. The right-hand batter said the support for the teams throughout the event was very heartening.

"Pretty bonkers, to be honest. It's another level for us - the support for all the teams has been phenomenal and it's been unbelievable," Perry said. Perry praised spinner Shreyanka and her compatriot Sophie Molineux for changing the complexion of the match after DC raced to 64 for no loss.

"She turned the match on its head. The rest of the spinners backed her up. Shreyanka is such a young player and she has got the world at her feet. It was a special performance," the 33-year-old said.