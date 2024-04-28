Indian-Origin Tech Billionaire Ankur Jain Weds Former WWE Star Erika Hammond at The Sphinx

New York/Cairo (Egypt): New York-based tech billionaire and Bilt Rewards CEO Ankur Jain entered wedlock with former WWE star Erika Hammond in a radiant Egyptian wedding held against the backdrop of the Great Sphinx, the iconic Pyramid.

Sharing the videos and photos of wedding on Instagram, Ankur Jain said, "Our wedding in Egypt ♥️ 4/26/2024. Thank you to everyone who came to celebrate with us!! To our families!! And to @zahi_hawass for marrying us!! And thank you to all the people who made our wedding possible." Ankur's father Naveen K Jain hails from Uttar Pradesh, India, and he studied at IIT Roorkee and went on to become a successful Indian American business executive.

Speaking to People magazine on their lavish April 26 wedding, Erika Hammond said: “It’s a once in a lifetime experience.” The star-studded wedding included private viewing of the Pyramids along with a Met Gala-inspired dinner.

“We’re New Yorkers and there's something so special about being in a completely different world environment. So we decided, our wedding is about having a moment together to celebrate the new beginning, having a really special party with our friends somewhere where you're in a different world,” Ankur Jain told People.

The wedding was officiated by renowned Egyptologist Dr. Zahi Hawass, who happens to be Ankur Jain's family friend. Jain has visited the Pyramids as a teen and has a fascination for the ancient life and history. The Egyptian wedding was however was not the first choice for couple. Ankur Jain first proposed to tie the knot in space but the former WWE star had some reservations.

The wedding ceremony saw Ankur Jain's parents Naveen and Anu Jain walking him into the podium and, then Erika Hammond made her appearance, flanked by her parents Tonya and Will Hammond. To celebrate Jain's Indian culture, Erika Hammond wore the wedding gown designed by Indian designer Rahul Mishra.