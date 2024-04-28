Indian-Origin Tech Billionaire Ankur Jain Weds Former WWE Star Erika Hammond at The Sphinx

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 28, 2024, 4:07 PM IST

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 4:20 PM IST

Indian-Origin Tech Billionaire Ankur Jain Weds Former WWE Star Erika Hammond at The Sphinx

Bilt Rewards CEO Ankur Jain, who married former WWE star Erika Hammond in Egypt, first met her while working out at Rumble Boxing, where she was a fitness instructor at that time. On their magical Egyptian wedding in front of The Sphinx, Erika Hammond told People magazine, "It’s a once in a lifetime experience." Ankur Jain's father Naveen Jain hails from Uttar Pradesh and went on to become a successful Indian American businessman.

New York/Cairo (Egypt): New York-based tech billionaire and Bilt Rewards CEO Ankur Jain entered wedlock with former WWE star Erika Hammond in a radiant Egyptian wedding held against the backdrop of the Great Sphinx, the iconic Pyramid.

Sharing the videos and photos of wedding on Instagram, Ankur Jain said, "Our wedding in Egypt ♥️ 4/26/2024. Thank you to everyone who came to celebrate with us!! To our families!! And to @zahi_hawass for marrying us!! And thank you to all the people who made our wedding possible." Ankur's father Naveen K Jain hails from Uttar Pradesh, India, and he studied at IIT Roorkee and went on to become a successful Indian American business executive.

Speaking to People magazine on their lavish April 26 wedding, Erika Hammond said: “It’s a once in a lifetime experience.” The star-studded wedding included private viewing of the Pyramids along with a Met Gala-inspired dinner.

“We’re New Yorkers and there's something so special about being in a completely different world environment. So we decided, our wedding is about having a moment together to celebrate the new beginning, having a really special party with our friends somewhere where you're in a different world,” Ankur Jain told People.

The wedding was officiated by renowned Egyptologist Dr. Zahi Hawass, who happens to be Ankur Jain's family friend. Jain has visited the Pyramids as a teen and has a fascination for the ancient life and history. The Egyptian wedding was however was not the first choice for couple. Ankur Jain first proposed to tie the knot in space but the former WWE star had some reservations.

The wedding ceremony saw Ankur Jain's parents Naveen and Anu Jain walking him into the podium and, then Erika Hammond made her appearance, flanked by her parents Tonya and Will Hammond. To celebrate Jain's Indian culture, Erika Hammond wore the wedding gown designed by Indian designer Rahul Mishra.

Read More

  1. Rihanna Jazzes Up Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Festivities With Dazzling Performance - Watch
  2. Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Fete: Ram Charan, Wife Upasana Arrive at Jamnagar; Jr NTR, Too, Leaves
  3. Aamir Khan Reaches Jamnagar; Take a Peek inside VIPs' Accommodation at Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding
  4. This Is How Much Rihanna Is Paid for to Perform at Anant- Radhika Pre-wedding Celebrations: Report
Last Updated :Apr 28, 2024, 4:20 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.