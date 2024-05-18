30 Passengers Injured After Speeding Truck Rams Bus on Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh

Kannauj: In a horrific road accident reported from Uttar Pradesh, at least 30 people were injured, five of them seriously after a speeding truck rammed a private bus from behind on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Kannauj district of the state in the early hours of Saturday.

Divulging further details into the road accident, UPEDA security officer Manohar Singh said that the accident happened at around 3.45 am on Saturday. Singh said that the private double decker bus carrying 58 passengers including the driver and cleaner was on way from Gorakhpur to Gujarat with passengers when an uncontrolled truck hit the bus from behind at km number 139 on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. The collision was so severe that the rear part of the bus was badly damaged, Singh said.

Amid screams by the passengers in the bus, a crowd of passersby gathered at the spot and launched a rescue operation to evacuate the injured passengers. In the meantime, on receiving the information, local police also reached the spot and sent the injured to the hospital in an ambulance. Five of the passengers said to be grievously injured in the accident have been referred to Saifai Hospital for advanced treatment.

Chhibramau CO Omkar Singh said that the families of those injured in the accident have been informed. No passenger has died yet, he said, adding that the police are investigating the cause of the accident. It was not immediately known whether the driver of the truck had been arrested or he managed to flee from the spot.