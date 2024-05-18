WATCH: Salman Khan Arrives at Airport Surrounded by Gunmen, Jacqueliene Jets off for Cannes 2024

Salman Khan, Jacqueliene Fernandez spotted at Mumbai airport (ANI)

Hyderabad: Salman Khan was seen departing from Mumbai airport on Saturday morning, accompanied by a sizable security detail and armed guards. Notably, Jacqueline Fernandez was also spotted at the airport, en route to the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

Concerns about Salman's safety arose after a recent firing incident outside his Mumbai residence. However, the actor remains steadfast in his commitment to his work, determined not to let such incidents disrupt his schedule. As Salman arrived at the airport, he was flanked by security personnel, with cars trailing and armed guards by his side.

Sporting a casual yet stylish ensemble consisting of a blue denim shirt, grey denim pants, and a black bucket hat, Salman exuded confidence and charisma. Before stepping out of his car, airport security ensured a clear path for him, keeping media and fans at bay. Accompanied by his security team, Salman confidently walked into the airport.

Following the recent security incident, Salman's public appearances have been accompanied by beefed-up security measures. Despite the challenges, he remains focused on his upcoming project, Sikandar, in which he will star alongside actress Rashmika Mandanna. Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is set to hit the screens on Eid 2025.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez is gearing up to make her presence felt at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Expressing her excitement, the actor had earlier shared, "I am super excited to go to the Cannes Film Festival once again this year, this time in association with BMW. It feels great to represent the Southeast Asian diaspora on a global platform and to walk the prestigious red carpet."