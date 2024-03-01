Aamir Khan Reaches Jamnagar; Take a Peek inside VIPs' Accommodation at Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding

Actor Aamir Khan arrived in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Friday for the three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Meanwhile, badminton player Saina Nehwal shared a glimpse inside the tents that are put up for VIP guests.

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan graced Gujarat's Jamnagar with his presence on Friday to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, spanning over three days.

On the same day, star shuttler Saina Nehwal took to her social media handle to offer a sneak peek into the VIP tents set up in Jamnagar for the guests attending the pre-wedding celebrations.

A video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram shows Aamir Khan's stylish arrival at Jamnagar airport, heightening the anticipation surrounding the extravagant event. Aamir's arrival has undoubtedly heightened the star power surrounding the festivity, as he made a bold fashion statement with a distinctive ensemble, featuring a white jacket-style shirt paired with striking red baggy harem pants, accentuated by sleek, trendy glasses that epitomised his iconic style.

The event has piqued public interest in various aspects, such as food, accommodations, performances, and the attire of the attendees at the themed occasion.

Notably, Sania Nehwal shared a glimpse of the royal tent, where she will be staying. The tent showcased in her post is adorned with block print fabric and segmented into four areas – a lounge, a living area with a master bedroom, a dressing room, and a washroom.

The grand affair has already witnessed the presence of Bollywood luminaries, including Madhuri Dixit, Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra, Shahrukh Khan, and Salman Khan, among many others. Aamir Khan's presence further amplifies the event's allure, transforming it into a captivating extravaganza that captivates audiences and media outlets alike.

