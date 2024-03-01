Rihanna's Wit Shines in Response to 'Folding House' Queries for Anant-Radhika Wedding

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 40 minutes ago

Rihanna, Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant Wedding

Rihanna's entourage landed in Gujarat prior to her arrival for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Videos of RiRi's massive luggage trail left netizens wondering if she got 'folding house' for the high profile event. Read on to know what the pop star has to say about her large cargo for Ambani wedding.

Hyderabad: Pop queen Rihanna had a humorous response to fans who wondered about the contents of her large cargo as she arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. The Grammy-winning artist is scheduled to headline the pre-wedding celebration, where she will perform her popular love songs like Diamonds and All Of The Lights along with other chart-topping hits.

In a playful Instagram exchange, when a fan joked if she brought a 'folding house,' Rihanna quipped, "The stage couldn’t fit in my carryon." Fans loved her down-to-earth humor. Accompanying Rihanna is her partner, A$AP Rocky. The festivities begin on March 1 and promise to be extravagant, marking Rihanna's first performance in India since her Super Bowl halftime show last year.

Joining the celebration in Jamnagar is Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who arrived with his wife, Priscilla Chan, amid a warm welcome. Other notable attendees include superstar Shah Rukh Khan and American singer-songwriter J Brown.

The Ambani family, in preparation for the festivities, organized an 'anna seva' to seek blessings from the local community. The event featured traditional folk music performances, with Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi stealing the show with his singing.

Expectations for the pre-wedding functions are high, promising a blend of tradition and grandeur. Guests will immerse themselves in Indian culture, receiving traditional scarves crafted by women artisans from Kachchh and Lalpur in Gujarat.

The guest list boasts prominent figures such as former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, and President of Google Donald Harrison, among others. CEOs and executives from various global organizations, including ADNOC, bp, and Exor, are also anticipated to grace the occasion in Jamnagar.

