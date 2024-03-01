This Is How Much Rihanna Is Paid for to Perform at Anant- Radhika Pre-wedding Celebrations: Report

Hyderabad: Anticipation is high as the pre-wedding festivities of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's younger son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant begin today, promising an unmatched visual display. To add to the excitement, international pop sensation Rihanna is all set to perform on Friday. There have been reports about the amount been paid to the pop star and it is jaw-dropping.

She visited Jamnagar, the designated place for the celebrations, on Thursday. The report amount confirm Rihanna wasn't joking when she sung 'better have my money' in 2015. The R&B artist is in India to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event. According to a report, she is being paid a large sum to sing at the star-studded event.

According to the report, Rihanna would receive a payment of £5 million (Rs 52 crore) to perform at the wedding. According to the newswire, the Ambanis spent a whopping £120 million on the celebrations, with catering alone costing £20 million. The newswire also states that the Ambanis had Beyonce perform at Isha's wedding in 2018, which cost them a fortune.

A recently discovered video allegedly shows her rehearsing for her act. Furthermore, a stunning image of the performance stage has surfaced, providing a tantalising insight into the grandeur of the upcoming event. Earlier, Rihanna was photographed arriving in Jamnagar with her partner A$AP Rocky, but her 'luggage' arrived first and caused a stir.

The pre-wedding rituals began in Jamnagar on Thursday with 'anna seva' in which the newlyweds and their relatives fed countless people. It entailed feeding around 51,000 local inhabitants. The festivities will begin on Friday evening with an event called 'An Evening in Everland.'