Blaze Guts Iconic 106-year-old Maharani Temple Of 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' Fame At Jammu And Kashmir's Gulmarg

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Reports said that the fire broke in the early hours of Wednesday and by the time the local fire brigade and the team of civil and police administration rushed to the spot to douse the flames, the fire had completely gutted the temple's wooden structure.

Iconic 106-year-old Maharani Temple of 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' Fame Gutted at JK's Gulmarg
Iconic 106-year-old Maharani Temple of 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' Fame Gutted at JK's Gulmarg (Special arrangement)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The iconic century-old Maharani temple at famous tourist destination Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla was gutted in a major fire incident causing substantial damage to the temple in the early hours of Wednesday, reports said.

According to the local inputs, the fire broke out at around 3:45 AM on Wednesday and soon engulfed the entire structure leaving the structure in ashes. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

By the time, the local fire brigade and civil and police administration reached the spot to douse the flames, the temple was completely gutted in the massive fire. The temple's wooden structure is said to have exacerbated the fire even as the timing of the incident when people were sleeping also led to an added damage to the temple. The Dharmarth Trust, reportedly managing the temple affairs has demanded a restoration of the temple so that devotees are able to pay their obeisance without delay.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and NC Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed concern over the fire incident and demanded reconstruction of the temple.

“Very sorry to hear about the fire in Gulmarg that seriously damaged the famous Shiv Mandir. I hope the administration quickly establishes the cause of the fire & reconstructs this place of great religious (and tourist) significance as soon as possible,” he wrote in a post on X.

The Maharani temple is the one where the famous Bollywood song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' of the 1974 film 'Aap ki Kasam' featuring Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz.

TAGGED:

GULMARG TEMPLE FIREMAHARANI TEMPLE GULMARG FIREMAHARANI TEMPLE FIREGULMARGKASHMIRGULMARG TEMPLE FIRE

