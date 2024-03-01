Watch: Nita Ambani Reveals Two of Her Wishes for Son Anant Ambani's Wedding with Radhika Merchant

Nita Ambani Reveals Two of Her Wishes for Son Anant Ambani's Wedding with Radhika Merchant

Hyderabad: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding festivities will begin on Friday in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Celebrities from India and around the world, including singer Rihanna, actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, and many more, as well as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, will attend the pre-wedding festivities at the Reliance Greens Complex in Jamnagar. Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, spoke about her wish related to younger son Anant Amabni's wedding with Radhika Merchant.

She stated two wishes for her son's wedding. While discussing Anant's wedding, she stated, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding to Radhika, I had two key wishes: first, I wanted to celebrate our roots. Jamnagar holds a special place in our hearts and has profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery, and I started my career by converting this arid and desert-like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."

"Second, I wanted the celebration to be a tribute to our arts and culture and a reflection of our heritage and culture created by the hands, hearts and hard work of our talented creative minds. Sanskriti aur parampara ye neev hai Bhartiye sabhyata ki aur is prachin aur pavitra Bharat bhumi ko main dil se naman karti hu," she added further.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant, is expected to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant in July of this year. On Wednesday, the Ambani family organised 'anna seva' to seek the blessings of the local community for Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding ceremonies. Following the meal, participants enjoyed traditional folk music. The famous Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi stole the show with his singing.