Rihanna Jazzes up Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Festivities with Dazzling Performance - Watch

Jamnagar (Gujarat): During her first visit to India, the renowned pop icon Rihanna electrified the atmosphere on the first day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. Videos circulating online capture Rihanna donning a sheer fluorescent green bodycon and glittery gown as she dazzled the audience with her performance on stage while engaging with the attendees.

Among her repertoire, Rihanna thrilled the crowd with her chart-topping hit Work and other classics like Rude Boy, Pour it Up, Diamonds, and Wild Things. She expressed gratitude towards the Ambani family and conveyed her heartfelt wishes to the couple.

The pre-wedding festivities for Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant promise extravagance, including Rihanna's performance and a spectacular drone show. A multitude of guests from across the globe has converged in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to partake in the lavish celebrations, including luminaries from Bollywood and renowned sports personalities.

Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal provided a glimpse into the exciting schedule for Day 1 through her Instagram stories, revealing a celebratory welcome brunch followed by an evening of enchanting events. The festivities commenced with "An Evening in Everland at the Conservatory," featuring an "Elegant Cocktail" dress code, followed by captivating performances and a mesmerizing drone show.

Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, underscored the significance of art and culture in her son's wedding festivities, emphasizing her passion for preserving cultural heritage. She articulated her desire to celebrate their roots in Jamnagar, Gujarat, highlighting its sentimental value as the birthplace of their family legacy and her personal journey of transforming the region into a thriving community.