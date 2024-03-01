Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Fete: Ram Charan, Wife Upasana Arrive at Jamnagar; Jr NTR, Too, Leaves

Hyderabad: Mega Superstar Ram Charan, along with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, arrived at Jamnagar in Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Similarly, Jr NTR, too, left Hyderabad for wedding celebrations, Jamnagar has become the cynosure of all eyes as celebrities from across the world gathered to take part in the celebrations.

The much-awaited pre-wedding fete of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, began on March 1 on a grand note.

Ram Charan and his wifey Upasana were spotted at the Hyderabad airport. Ram Charan was sporting a dark green T-shirt, which he paired with a pair of black trousers and a dark jacket. He was also sporting a cap. As far as Upasana is concerned, she attired in a comfortable blue outfit that she paired with a printed jacket.

The celebrations have become the talk of the town as many as 2,500 delicacies are being served during the celebrations. Apart from the renowned singer Rihana is performing at the pre-wedding bash. From pop sensation Rihanna's performance to a special drone show, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding festivities are going to be a grand affair.

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani also spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant. She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is 'passionate' about it, saying, "Throughout my life, I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."

