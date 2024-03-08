Women's Day 2024: Here's How Allu Arjun Makes Wife Sneha Feel Special, Hails Her as 'Best Woman'

Actor Allu Arjun shares a photo of a cake with an adorable wish for his wife Sneha Reddy on International Women's Day. Other actors such as Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared wishes.

Hyderabad: Social media is filled with greetings and wishes flowing in from every corner to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8. South superstar Allu Arjun has also joined the queue. The Pushpa actor took to his social media handle to express his heartfelt wish for his wife Sneha Reddy on this special day.

Taking to Instagram Story, the 41-year-old actor shared a picture of a chocolate cake, wherein it was written, "Happy Women's Day to the best women I know."

Allu Arjun's Instagram Story
Allu Arjun's Instagram Story

Similarly, Bobby Deol posted a beautiful picture with his mother Prakash Kaur on social media to mark the day, while his elder brother, actor Sunny Deol, extended his wishes to fans. In the image, Bobby, who recently appeared in Animal, is captured hugging his mother. The caption of the post read, "Maa #happywomensday." Sunny left heart emojis in the comment section of his younger brother's post.

Various other celebrities also shared their Women's Day wishes. Alia Bhatt recounted how her 1.5-year-old daughter, Raha, made a heart-shaped pillow for her, and wrote, "my little woman made this for me... & I share this with all of you.. Happy women’s day ladies. Take a minute to celebrate yourself today and every day for the rest of your life!"

Other actors including Rakul Preet Singh, Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Madhuri Dixit, also conveyed their warm wishes for this special day through their respective social media handles.

