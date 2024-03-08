Women's Day Special: Telangana Dancer with Disability Inspires World with Her Talent, Tenacity

Warangal (Telangana): A dancer born with one leg from Telangana's Mahabubabad district, is inspiring the world with her dancing skills, her indomitable spirit and determination. She is chasing her dreams despite her disability.

Bhagya, from Guduru village in Mahabubabad district, took up folk dance after realising her passion for dancing and has now become a shining star in the world of folk dance.

Hailing from a village in rural India, Bhagya's journey has been one of unwavering determination and support from her family. Despite facing humiliation for her disability in her village, love of her parents acted as a protective shield around her.

Her love for folk arts ignited through the teachings of Master Prashanth, she made perseverance her guide and honed her skills. Eventually she is performing on stages across different states. Her unparalleled talent earned her recognition and admiration wherever she went.

Bhagya's path was never a smooth one. Financial struggles loomed large, hindering her ability to showcase her talent far and wide. Yet, she remained undeterred, finding solace and strength in the rhythms of folk songs and the beats of her drum.

A gifted singer, skilled drummer, and talented sportswoman, she has always excelled in every endeavour she took. She was selected as the captain of the Telangana volleyball team and has proved that disability is not a hindrance but a mere footnote in the story of her success.

Being ridiculed for her disability and the financial stress on her family, Bhagya has faced adversity at every turn of her life. Yet, she stands tall, a testament to the power of perseverance and the resilience of the human spirit

In Bhagya, we not only see a dancer, but a symbol of hope and inspiration. Her journey reminds us that with unwavering determination and the support of loved ones, one can overcome any obstacle that stands our way. Bhagya's story is a reminder that disability is not a limitation, but a mere stepping stone on the path to success.