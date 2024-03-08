On Women's Day 2024, Catch These 5 Movies That Champion Femininity and Strength

Hyderabad: Women's experiences and aspirations have been a prominent theme in the film industry. On the occasion of International Women's Day, we have got you covered with the watchlist that includes the stories of ambitious, resourceful, and decisive women who deserve recognition.

The movies listed here depict the lives of Indian women from all walks of life. Be it the social commentary on patriarchy in Laapataa Ladies and The Great Indian Kitchen, to resilience of a woman journalist as she seeks justice in Bhakshak, the titles here effortlessly blends entertainment with message and are likely to tickle thoughts on womanhood.

1. Laapataa Ladies: Directed by Kiran Rao, this film offers a poignant commentary on the societal challenges associated with traditional veiling practices. The story follows Jaya and Phool, whose lives are disrupted when a mix-up occurs during a train journey, leading one bride to an unfamiliar home while the other is left alone, disconnected from her past. Raised in a world where men provide protection, these women must navigate unfamiliar territory with unwavering strength and resilience. The film is running in theaters.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

2. The Great Indian Kitchen: This much-acclaimed Malayalam film delves into the gender dynamics within communities, relationships, and institutions, shedding light on the oppressive patriarchal norms that govern women's lives. Through the experiences of a young woman adjusting to the rigid expectations of her husband's family post-marriage, the film challenges societal constructs and explores the complexities of female identity. The film is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

3. Bhakshak: Join Vaishali Singh, a tenacious investigative journalist, on her quest for truth amidst personal peril. Uncovering a harrowing reality while investigating a theft at a girls' shelter home, Vaishali rallies her allies to advocate for justice. Bhakshak is a compelling narrative that showcases Vaishali's unwavering determination and commitment to unravelling the truth, empowering women to confront injustice and drive meaningful change. Catch Bhakshak on Netflix.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

4. Pagglait: This film challenges the notion that widowhood inevitably leads to sorrow and grief. Instead, it explores how the loss of a spouse can trigger a journey of self-discovery and liberation. By unravelling the truth behind a loveless marriage, the protagonist questions societal expectations and confronts her own emotions. Through the lens of widowhood, Pagglait delves into the aftermath of death and its impact on individuals in unexpected ways. Pagglait is on Netflix.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

5. Darlings: Centered around a mother-daughter relationship portrayed by Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah, Darlings follows their struggles to make ends meet. With a stellar cast including Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew, this film marks the directorial debut of Jasmeet K. Reen. Alia's debut production streams on Netflix.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Through narratives encompassing diverse genres and storytelling styles, these movies offer tales that pay tribute to the courage, resilience, and multifaceted nature of women. Explore thrilling adventures, poignant dramas, and heartwarming stories that underscore the significance of honouring and supporting women not just on International Women's Day, but every day. So, prepare your popcorn, invite your loved ones, and immerse yourself in these inspiring cinematic journeys that boost the strength and grace of women.