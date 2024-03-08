International Women's Day: Bollywood Divas Set to Rule the Roost in Front of Camera and Behind It

Hyderabad: As we commemorate International Women's Day on Friday, we need to acknowledge the trailblazing women of Bollywood who continue to inspire, empower, and lead the way for future generations. Whether in front of or behind the camera, these divas are not only ruling the roost, but also shaping the future of Indian film via their talent, dedication, and perseverance.

Bollywood actors are not just beautiful, but also dynamic performers who bring stories to life through their talent and passion. A new generation of actors is leading the way, challenging norms and pushing the envelope. Several renowned Bollywood ladies are not only gracing the silver screen but also venturing into production, influencing the future of Indian film through their creative vision. Here's a sneak peak at some of the highly anticipated productions starring these trailblazing women.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Debut Production: The Buckingham Murders

Kareena Kapoor Khan is slated to make her production debut with The Buckingham Murders. The film promises to be a fascinating thriller, marking Kareena's debut in production and bringing her passion for compelling stories to the forefront. The film had its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival on 14 October 2023. It is helmed by Hansal Mehta and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt's Production Venture: Jigra

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, known for her versatility, is not only winning hearts with her outstanding performances, but also creating waves as a producer with Jigra. The specifics of the film are still unknown, but given Alia's creative prowess, moviegoers should expect nothing short of greatness. The actor recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming production venture, in which she stars alongside Vedang Raina. Helmed by Vasan Bala, Jigra is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself.

Kangana Ranaut's Triple Treat: Starring, Directing, and Producing Emergency

Kangana Ranaut is all geared up to capture viewers once more with her highly awaited film Emergency. In a ground-breaking step, Kangana will not only feature in the film, but also direct and produce it, demonstrating her exceptional talent and creative leadership. The period political drama is all set to hit screens on June 14, 2024.

Kriti Sanon's Production Endeavor—Do Patti

National award winner actor Kriti Sanon is now venturing into producing with Do Patti. Kriti, an actor and producer, is prepared to bring another perspective on screen, giving spectators a glimpse into her inventive approach to filmmaking. The film features Kriti and Kajol in the lead and is headed for an OTT release. The film is bankrolled under the production venture of Kanika Dhillon's Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films. Kajol plays a cop in the Shashanka Chaturvedi directorial.

Deepika Padukone's Starring and Production Venture: The Intern

Deepika Padukone's acting talent will be showcased in The Intern, in which she also makes her mark as a producer. Deepika will play the lead in the film, which is an adaptation of a popular Hollywood film.

As these leading ladies take control behind the camera, they are not only altering the landscape of Bollywood, but also stimulating a new generation of filmmakers to pursue their creative dreams, backing stories they believe in. With their unrivalled talent and unshakable passion, these actresses-turned-producers are set to leave an unforgettable imprint on Indian film, ushering in a new era of storytelling.