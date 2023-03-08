Hyderabad: Female directors in the Indian film industry are challenging the male-dominated narrative and bringing new viewpoints to the screen. These five Indian women directors opened the way for later generations of female filmmakers. These five Indian women filmmakers have revolutionised the movie industry with their own styles of vision and storytelling. On International Women's Day, let us take a look at the flag bearers of female-centric films bringing a fresh perspective to the cinema.

International Women's Day 2023 special: 5 celebrated female Indian directors to look up to

Meghna Gulzar is renowned for her subtle narrative and meticulousness. Her highly praised and financially lucrative films, such as "Raazi" and "Talvar," are among the best. Also, she is known for including socially relevant themes in her films, such as domestic abuse or strife in Kashmir.

Zoya Akhtar's films have a unique aesthetic and are renowned for their offbeat plotlines. She has helmed movies like "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" and "Gully Boy," which have won a lot of praise for their friendship, self-discovery, and social satire themes.

Alankrita Shrivastava's style is known for its examination of gender roles and female sexuality. Although the Indian censor board forbade her film, "Lipstick Beneath My Burkha," it went on to win numerous international accolades and earned favourable reviews.

In addition to being a well-known director, Nandita Das is a skilled actor and campaigner. Her feature film debut Firaaq, which focused on the aftermath of the riots in Gujarat in 2002, was critically acclaimed. Her most recent movie Manto was based on the well-known Urdu author Saadat Hasan Manto.

The sympathetic characters and slice-of-life plots of Gauri Shinde's movies have made her popular and the films a huge hit. Her commercially successful directorial debut, "English Vinglish," dealt with the difficulties an Indian housewife while attempting to learn English. Her second movie, "Dear Zindagi," received accolades for its depiction of mental health issues and the significance of counselling.

