Hyderabad: On the occasion of International Women's Day 2023, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu penned an endearing post on social media. Underlining the strength and resilience of women, Mahesh Babu dedicated the post to his wife Namrata Shirodkar, and every woman in the world.

The superstar has always maintained that his wife and former actor Namrata is his pillar of strength. The actor in several interviews spoke highly of his wife and gave credit to Namrata for his success. On Women's Day 2023, Mahesh Babu celebrated Namrata's presence in his life with a heartwarming post. Taking to Instagram Stories, the 47-year-old actor wrote, "Celebrating your strength, resilience and unwavering determination today and every day. Happy Women's Day to mine and all the women."

Last month, Namrata and Mahesh celebrated 18 years of marital bliss. Namrata gave up her career after marrying Mahesh. She shoulders all the responsibilities at home and the businesses that they own so that Mahesh can focus on his career. Mahesh took acknowledged her sacrifices in an interview with a Telugu news channel.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in an upcoming film helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. The actor-director duo, who has worked together in films like Athadu and Khaleja, is coming together after 12 years. The upcoming film, which is tentatively titled SMB28, will also feature Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The film marks Mahesh and Pooja's second outing together after their 2019 blockbuster hit Maharashi. SMB28 is bankrolled by S Radhakrishna under his banner Haarika & Hassine Creations.