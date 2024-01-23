Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency gets a release date; actor shares intriguing poster

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over as actor Kangana Ranaut announces the release date of her upcoming period drama film Emergency. She dropped the film's poster to share the official date of release. The film has been both written and directed by her.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the latest update regarding the film's release with an intriguing poster featuring her as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Along the post, she wrote: "Unlock the story behind India’s darkest hour. Announcing #Emergency on 14th June, 2024. Witness history come alive as the most feared & fiercest Prime Minister #IndiraGandhi thunders into cinemas 🔥#Emergency in cinemas on 14th June, 2024"

In the poster, Kangana can be seen in Indira Gandhi's get-up with a spec in her hands with a newspaper in the background. The film as the name suggests chronicles the events leading to and the aftermath of Emergency, declared by late politician Indira Gandhi, played by Kangana. Emergency is Kangana's first solo directorial and features an ensemble cast comprising Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

Talking about the film, Kangana previously stated, "Emergency is one of the most significant and darkest chapters in our history that young India needs to know. I would like to express my gratitude to my extremely brilliant actors, Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima, and Milind, for joining me on this creative journey. It is an important story. Bringing this incredible occurrence from India's past to the big screen excites me. Jaihind."

Earlier, the film was slated to hit theatres in November 2023. However, with some films lined up, Kangana took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce the postponement of the film. The period drama film's release date was then rescheduled to 2024. Aside from this, Kangana and actor R Madhavan are getting back together for an impending psychological thriller helmed by Thalaivii director Vijay.