Watch: From Ranbir-Alia to Salman, Celebs Jet off for Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Bash in Europe

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are gearing up for a three-day extravaganza on a luxury cruise from Italy to France. Celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, and Ranveer Singh, have been spotted at the airport en route to Italy for the exclusive event.

Hyderabad: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are scheduled to host a three-day party aboard a ship that will sail from Italy to France, following their lavish pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar in March. Celebrities were seen arriving at Mumbai airport to board their flight to Italy. For the unversed, Anant Ambani, the son of business tycoon Mukesh and Nita Ambani, is getting married to Radhika Merchant.

The pre-wedding festivities have been going strong since March, with the wedding scheduled for July. The couple is planning to throw a three-day party on a cruise after the Jamnagar celebrations. Numerous celebrities have taken early Monday morning flights to Italy. The first couple to be sighted at the airport were Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, accompanied by their daughter Raha. The B-town couple was papped at Mumbai's private Kalina airport to join in the festivities.

Salman Khan was also seen at the airport in all his swag. He was escorted by an army of security personnel. Additionally, Ranveer Singh was also seen arriving at the airport. The actor chose to pose for the photographers at the airport while sporting a cap, sweater and cosy track pants.

Radhika Merchant, the future bride, was also spotted arriving at the airport with her family. Moreover, Mukesh and Nita Ambani were also seen at the airport. MS Dhoni was spotted with his wife Sakshi Dhoni and their daughter Ziva. Dhoni smiled and waved to the photographers stationed at the airport.

The cruise's pre-wedding festivities are scheduled for May 28–30. From Italy, this cruise will head to the southern regions of France. Only a few A-list celebrities from B-town will be in attednance at the event because it's a small, private gathering.

