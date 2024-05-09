ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor's Dapper Avatar Amid Ramayana Shoot Breaks the Internet - See Pics

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 9, 2024, 2:21 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor's Dapper Avatar Amid Ramayana Shoot Breaks the Internet - See Pics
Ranbir Kapoor's new look has sent his fans into a frenzy(Photo: Instagram - Aalim Hakim)

Ranbir Kapoor's new look is captivating fans. His suave look was unveiled by hairstylist Aalim Hakim on Thursday. The actor is currently busy shooting his upcoming film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Hyderabad: Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up to enthral audiences once again with his upcoming projects. After the success of his last film Animal, Ranbir is set to appear in the highly anticipated movie Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The filming of this project commenced in Mumbai last month. Meanwhile, Ranbir's new look has sent his fans into a frenzy.

Hair stylist Aalim Hakim on Thursday shared a series of close-up shots of the actor on Instagram, showcasing his fresh, dapper look. Clad in a black t-shirt and sunglasses, Ranbir sports neatly styled hair and a trimmed beard. The comment section was flooded with admiration, with many calling his look "perfection" and "super". The post was filled with heart and fire emojis.

In Ramayana, Ranbir will be seen essaying the role of Lord Ram, alongside Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, and Yash, who will portray the villainous Ravana. The film is slated for a Diwali 2025 release, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure its grandeur.

A recent report revealed that Ranbir will be completing his portion of Ramayana by July, after which he will dive into the prep stage of his next film, Love & War, directed by the renowned Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor is expected to shoot his solo portions for this film towards the end of 2024, alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

READ MORE

  1. Brahmastra song Kesariya: First Indian Track to Surpass 500 Million Streams on Spotify
  2. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Daughter Raha Enjoys Outing with Ayan Mukerji - Watch
  3. Ranbir Fanatics Morph Critic's Face to Obscene Images; Katrina Kaif Speaks French in Deepfake Video

TAGGED:

RANBIR KAPOORRAMAYANARANBIR KAPOOR FILM RAMAYANABOLLYWOOD NEWSRANBIR KAPOOR NEW LOOK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why Buy Gold, What Are Alternatives, What Not To Buy On Akha Teej

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.