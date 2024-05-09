Ranbir Kapoor's Dapper Avatar Amid Ramayana Shoot Breaks the Internet - See Pics

Hyderabad: Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up to enthral audiences once again with his upcoming projects. After the success of his last film Animal, Ranbir is set to appear in the highly anticipated movie Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The filming of this project commenced in Mumbai last month. Meanwhile, Ranbir's new look has sent his fans into a frenzy.

Hair stylist Aalim Hakim on Thursday shared a series of close-up shots of the actor on Instagram, showcasing his fresh, dapper look. Clad in a black t-shirt and sunglasses, Ranbir sports neatly styled hair and a trimmed beard. The comment section was flooded with admiration, with many calling his look "perfection" and "super". The post was filled with heart and fire emojis.

In Ramayana, Ranbir will be seen essaying the role of Lord Ram, alongside Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, and Yash, who will portray the villainous Ravana. The film is slated for a Diwali 2025 release, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure its grandeur.

A recent report revealed that Ranbir will be completing his portion of Ramayana by July, after which he will dive into the prep stage of his next film, Love & War, directed by the renowned Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor is expected to shoot his solo portions for this film towards the end of 2024, alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.